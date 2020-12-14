Perpetual Industries, Inc.: Perpetual Industries To Present At LD Micro Main Event Virtual Conference

AUBURN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTC PINK:PRPI) ("Perpetual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Brent Bedford will be presenting to a live, virtual audience at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference. Perpetual's presentation can be seen on Tuesday December 15th at 1:40pm. The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform. The conference features a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"I see this as a great opportunity for Perpetual to gain exposure by participating in this exciting conference. LD Micro hosts some of the most influential conferences in the small-cap world."

Stated Brent Bedford, President & CEO.

LD Micro Main Event Conference December 14th and 15th, 2020

Presentation Date: Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Presentation Time: 1:40 pm Eastern Time

View Perpetual's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/prpi

Register here: https://ve.mysequire.com/

About LD Micro

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

About Perpetual Industries Inc.

For more information about Perpetual Industries please visit:

https://www.perpetualindustries.com

Incorporated in Nevada and based in Auburn, Indiana, Perpetual Industries Inc. (OTCMARKETS:PRPI) is an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy efficient technologies. Our mission is to 'perpetuate industry' by bringing value-added technologies to market. At the company's core is a proprietary technology known as The XYO Mechanical Balancing Technology, designed specifically to dynamically eliminate vibration in rotating equipment to create energy efficient, environmentally responsible products. We are expanding our expertise and knowledge of energy efficient technology by developing low cost, green energy powered solutions for a variety of industries including renewable energy, blockchain mining, artificial intelligence, graphic rendering, internet of things (IoT), and cloud computing while continuing our research, development, and commercialization of the XYO Technology in key applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For media, press inquiries, and further information, please contact:

Carl Dilley, Chief Operating Officer

Perpetual Industries Inc.

Phone: 702-707-9811

Email: info@perptualindustries.com

SOURCE: Perpetual Industries, Inc.

