American Bio Medica Corporation: ABMC Distributes Rapid Antigen Test For Covid-19

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTCQB:ABMC), a manufacturer of accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits, announced today that it is now distributing a Rapid Covid-19 Antigen test.

The Rapid Antigen test is an immunochromatographic assay for the qualitative detection of nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 in direct nasopharyngeal (NP) swab from individuals who are suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider. It is intended to aid in the rapid diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infections. The test can currently only be used by laboratories in the United States certified to perform high complexity testing, including testing at point-of-care when the site is covered by the laboratory's CLIA certificate of high complexity. The test is CE-marked and can be sold to locations outside the United States. The Rapid Antigen test is not for home use or at-home specimen collection. The test provides results in 15 minutes.

Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, "The Rapid Antibody test is yet another great complement to our Covid-19 testing portfolio. Our goal is to be able to provide our customers with as many testing options as possible so they can effectively manage their testing programs and get this virus under control."

To place an order, customers can call (800) 227-2343, or (518) 758-8158 outside the United States or, contact the company via email at COVID19@abmc.com.

About American Bio Medica Corporation

American Bio Medica Corporation manufactures and markets accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits, primarily point of collection tests for drugs of abuse, and distributes a rapid test to detect Covid-19 antibodies, a RT-PCR test to detect Covid-19 and a rapid Covid-19 antigen test. The Company also currently manufactures (on a contract basis) tests to detect respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and malaria and, with the ability to manufacture tests for many other medical conditions, viruses and diseases in its FDA registered and ISO certified facilities.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, and such differences could be material. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following: continued acceptance of our products, increased levels of competition in our industry, acceptance of new products, future sales and profit levels of the rapid antibody test and RT-PCR test for Covid-19 that we are distributing, product development, compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to our ability to obtain marketing clearance on our product for our intended markets, intellectual property rights, our dependence on key personnel, third party sales and suppliers, trading in our common shares may be subject to "penny stock" rules, our history of recurring net losses and our ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in addressing such risks and uncertainties and the Company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements based upon actual results. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect operating results and the market price of the Company's common shares.

Contacts:

Melissa A. Waterhouse

Chief Executive Officer

(800) 227-1243, Ext 107

