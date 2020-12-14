Endurance Gold Corporation: Endurance Completes Initial Drill Program at the Reliance Gold Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Endurance Gold Corporation (TSX.V:EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report completion of seventeen reverse circulation (RC) drill holes on the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The drilling program for this initial phase of drilling is now complete. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

The program was completed as planned with first pass shallow drill testing of the Eagle South Zone, Eagle Zone, Imperial and Imperial North. Seventeen RC drill holes with a total of 978.4 metres ("m") of drilling were completed. All RC drill holes were planned with a maximum depth of 70.1 m (230 feet). Holes were stopped short if they encountered the water table which can negatively affect the RC sample quality. A 2 to 3 kg representative sample split was collected from 1.52 m (5 foot) drill intervals from the entire length of each RC hole. A total of 609 samples have been submitted for gold assay and multi-element analysis to the ALS Global laboratory in North Vancouver.

Geological descriptions and portable XRF analysis are currently ongoing at the project site utilizing duplicate samples of the RC chips collected as reference material from each hole. A map showing the drill hole locations is appended and available on the Company's website. A table summarizing the drill statistics is appended below. The following provides a summary of the areas drilled.

Eagle South Zone - The furthest south exposure of the Royal Shear. As reported on October 15, 2020 channel sampling from outcrop returned 8.9 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold over 9.6 m within a wider mineralized zone of 6.92 gpt gold over 13.4 m. RC20-007 and RC20-008 are minus 45 degree inclined drill holes of 70.1 m each and were drilled from the same collar location to test this target. The objective of these holes was to determine the dip and strike extent of the mineralized shear discovered at surface. The collar was located 9 m southwest of the south end of the channel-sampled outcrop.

Eagle Zone (Eagle 3 roadcut) - This is the southeastern exposure of the Eagle Zone of the Royal Shear Zone on a mineralized strand that appears independent of the Eagle South Zone. As reported on November 16, 2020 channel sampling from outcrop averaged 4.88 gpt gold over 23.5 m, including two higher grade intervals of 8.60 gpt gold over 9.1 m and 10.87 gpt gold over 2.1 m. The strike and dip extent of the Eagle 3 mineralization was tested with drill holes RC20-009 and RC20-013. Both holes were inclined at minus 45 degree.

Eagle Zone (Eagle 2 roadcut) - The Eagle 2 channel sampling did not intersect the wide zone of mineralization found at Eagle 3. As reported on October 26, 2020, Eagle 2 channel sampling averaged 4.94 gpt gold over 1.5 m and 5.28 gpt gold over 1.8 m which are interpreted to be narrower shear-strands subparallel to the E3 strand mineralization. Drill holes RC20-010, RC20-011 and RC20-012 were collared along the Eagle 2 roadcut and inclined to the northeast with the goal of extending the strike extent of the Eagle 3 strand mineralization by up to 50 metres. Stibnite bearing and sulphide bearing quartz vein chips were observed in all three drill holes.

Eagle Zone (Eagle 1 roadcut) - As reported on October 26, 2020, Eagle 1 channel sampling from outcrop averaged 5.89 gpt gold over 31.5 m including a higher grade interval of 9.69 gpt gold over 9.1 m. Drill holes RC20-014 and RC20-015, were drilled at minus 45 degrees and minus 65 degrees and achieved depths of 41.1 m and 39.6 m, respectively. These holes were collared approximately 10 m from the Eagle 1 channel samples. A third hole RC20-016, drilled at minus 45 degrees, was collared about 30 metres south of RC20-014 and RC20-015 and achieved a depth of 47.2 m. Stibnite bearing and sulphide bearing quartz vein chips were observed in all three holes.

Eagle Zone (Eagle 0 roadcut) - As reported on October 26, 2020 channel sampling from the Eagle 0 outcrop averaged 3.63 gpt gold over 17.7 m including two higher grade intervals of 7.19 gpt gold over 3.7 m and 6.35 gpt gold over 4.9 m. At Eagle 0, RC20-017 was collared just to the south of the sampled road cut and drilled at minus 45 degrees under the outcrop. Stibnite bearing and sulphide bearing quartz vein chips were observed in RC 20-17 and thus the Eagle 0 shear is currently interpreted to have been intersected in the drilling.

Imperial North Zone - As reported on November 23, 2020 channel sampling from the Imperial North outcrop averaged 3.14 gpt gold over 6.7 m. The full width of this sulphidized shear strand is not exposed and thus was tested with RC holes RC20-01 and RC20-02 inclined at minus 45 degrees. The holes were collared 35 m south of the Imperial North channel sample and were drilled at different azimuths to determine the strike of the zone.

Imperial Zone - The Imperial Zone has never been identified at surface and drill holes RC20-003, RC20-005, and RC20-006 were completed to test for the near-surface extent of mineralization based on interpretation utilizing historic drilling results. Drill hole RC20-004 was abandoned.

RC samples were collected under the supervision of a geologist at the drilling rig. Drilling was completed using a 3.5 inch hammer bit and rock chip samples were collected using a cyclone. Sample size were reduced to 1/8th size with a riffle splitter at the drilling rig. A second duplicate split and coarse chips were collected for reference material and stored at the property. All RC samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property or within the target areas. The work program was supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Reliance Property, BC - Reverse Circulation Drilling Summary - December 14, 2020

