Norsk Titanium US Inc. (Norsk), a global leader in additive manufacturing of aerospace-grade titanium components, announced production deliveries of new Boeing 787 Dreamliner components to Leonardo's Grottaglie Plant, based in South Italy and part of Leonardo's Aerostructures Division. This delivery adds a third production customer to Norsk's growing commercial aerostructures customer base and represents Norsk's first recurring production order from a European Union based Aerospace company.

Using Norsk's revolutionary Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) process, Norsk engineers designed Ti-6Al-4V preforms that reduced raw material needs by over 40 percent. Leveraging the RPD industrial process enabled Norsk to create a near-net-shape design, while maintaining the stringent process control and material properties needed for structural applications in Boeing aircraft.

"We are pleased to be Leonardo's supplier," said Karl Fossum, director of customer programs for Norsk. "This delivery marks a significant increase in the number of additively manufactured parts previously manufactured from titanium plate. It also is an important step towards our mission to provide an alternative to titanium forgings in aerospace applications."

About Norsk Titanium

Norsk Titanium is the world's pioneering supplier of aerospace-grade, additive manufactured, structural titanium components. The company is distinguished in the aviation industry by its patented Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) process that transforms titanium wire into complex components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications. Norsk Titanium is a tier-1 supplier to Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems and GKN and is committed to cost-reducing aerostructures and jet engines for the world's premier aerospace manufacturers. RPD is the world's first FAA-approved, 3D-printed, structural titanium, delivering substantial lead-time and cost savings for aerospace, defense and commercial customers. www.norsktitanium.com.

