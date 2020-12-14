Malaysian researchers have proposed a new passive technology for solar module cooling based on fin heat sinks. The tech ensures lower PV system payback times and reduces operating module temperatures by up to 26 C.Researchers from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia have developed a new passive technology to keep solar panels cool. They claim their new tech can reduce operating temperatures by up to 26 C. The system is based on the use of fin heat sinks and is designed in two configurations, with lapping and longitudinal fins. The scientists tested it with three different 40 W PV modules installed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...