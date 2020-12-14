DEWEL PRO: Flea Collar For Dogs - DewelTM Pro Is Safer And More Versatile Than Seresto

DewelTM Pro is a vet-recommended flea collar for cats & dogs. The collars contain natural ingredients that are effective in keeping away fleas and ticks. This allergen-free dog collar lasts for eight months, ensuring that the animal stays disease-free & healthy.

COMMERCE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / According to announcements released by DewelTM Pro, the flea collar for dogs it manufactures gets rid of fleas and ticks very fast. It kills these disease-causing, blood-sucking bugs in 48 hours.

The DewelTM Pro flea collar for dogs costs only a third of what the Seresto dog collar does and provides the vital advantage of being harmless and safe for the pet dog. The eco-friendly and hypoallergenic solution used in DewelTM Pro is also safe for humans. Unlike the Seresto dog collar, the adjustable DewelTM Pro dog collar can be used for small and large breeds. This is convenient for families with more than one dog as they can use the collars interchangeably.

The natural ingredients used in DewelTM Pro include lemon eucalyptus, citronella oil, cedarwood, and lavender. They are non-toxic, free of chemical additives, and do no damage to the pet, pet owner, or the environment. At the same time, they are potent repellents that protect dogs from flea and tickborne diseases such as tapeworm, murine typhus, Lyme disease, cytauxzoonosis, tularemia, tick paralysis, etc.

There have been cases of dogs suffering from allergies and side effects after putting on collars containing potentially dangerous chemicals, such as those found in Seresto. Skin rashes, diarrhea, depression, tachycardia, loss of appetite, vomiting, and salivation are examples of the adverse effects associated with collars such as Seresto.

Canines can get seizures from wearing dog collars with harmful chemicals. Flea and tick collar poisoning from chemicals present in collars such as Seresto is a real risk. Pet dogs can suffer damage to the central nervous system, and the treatment only provides symptomatic relief.

For more information, go to https://dewelpro.com

DewelTM Pro said, "For decades toxic chemicals have indeed been used in similar products to protect dogs from the discomfort and diseases brought on by parasites.

Unfortunately, these popular medicated collars' side effect is that they can be harmful to both your pet and the environment. That's why here at Dewel Pro, we looked for a natural flea treatment for dogs & cats to offer a similar effect of repelling ticks and fleas without the use of chemical additives.

The result was to create our very own flea collar based on all-natural essential oil active ingredients. This powerful blend of organic oils repels pests by intoxicating the sensory system, causing disorientation. But just as importantly, these well known, well researched organic oils are far safer than chemical alternatives, which means you can worry less about allergic reactions, itchy rashes or irritated skin on your four-legged fur baby."

Sharing further information on the collar, DewelTM Pro said, "More than 150,000 dogs & cats die every year due to ticks & flea infestation. Fleas can take in 15 times their own weight in blood. Dogs or cats that lose too much blood may develop anemia, a dangerous drop in the number of their red blood cells. Our Dewel Pro collar is an affordable treatment for pet owners looking for a vet quality flea and tick collar that will protect their pets against fleas and ticks for 8 continuous months with zero side effects."

About the Company:

Customers trust DewelTM Pro all over the world for its safe and effective use as a flea and tick repellent collar for dogs and cats. These are very economical and environment-friendly dog collars that last for eight months and keeps dogs and cats safe from disease.

