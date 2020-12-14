Rapid Infuser Market Growth Underpinned, with Surge in Reusable Rapid Infusers Variant: Future Market Insights

Market players are focusing on investing heavily in numerous tech innovations, allowing offerings to fulfill patients with changing healthcare needs.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / The global rapid infuser market is slated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% amid 2020 to 2030. As demand for effective treatment options for hypothermia and excessive blood loss in operative settings and trauma grows, implementation of novel techniques, comprising rapid infusers is foreseeing growth.

"Increasing number of surgical procedures and increased risk of hypovolemia and hypothermia is fueling the global rapid infusers market. These are widely reflected as vital intervention in life-threatening ailments for instance sepsis, thus are gaining traction amid the forecast period." says an FMI analyst.

Key Highlights

North America to remain dominant in the global market as the region is home to leading market players.

Trolley mounted devices is anticipated to witness increased demand, capturing 70% of the overall market.

Reusable rapid infusers will be foreseeing high demand due to cost benefits to healthcare facilities.

Hospitals to account for more than 60% of the overall market throughout the forecast period.

Drivers

Growing use of hypothermia in cases of blood loss or trauma during surgery, is boosting demand for rapid infuser.

Significant demand for blood, plasma, & crystalloid fluids, furthers massive transfusion application, thus paving way for market growth.

Surge in ambulatory healthcare facilities is anticipated to generate prospects in the market

Restraints

Higher cost associated with the conventional rapid infusion devices is a key concern hampering the adoption.

Slow implementation of rapid infusion devices in hospitals, particularly in emerging nations and rural areas due to poor awareness, impacts market prospects.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The market demand for rapid infuser has been marginally impacted due to disruptions of component and raw material supplies caused by lockdown and trade restrictions. Nonetheless, the essential nature of the products, makes the sector chiefly exempted from government restrictions. Demand is unlikely to change considerably even in the post-pandemic duration since applications in ICUs, gynecology, and urology continues to remain unchanged.

Competitive Landscape

Key rapid infuser companies active in the moderately consolidated market are majorly engaged in research & development strategies to broaden their product portfolios. Companies are further seeking strategic acquisitions & mergers to bolster capacity expansion and geographic presence.

Key companies identified in the global market are GE Healthcare Inc., 3M, Stryker Corp., Smith's Group Plc, ZOLL Medical Corp., Teleflex Inc., Becton, Belmont Instrument Corporation, Dickinson and Company, 410 Medical, Soma Technology Inc., and Smisson-Catledge Biomedical.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the rapid infuser market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of Product Type (Trolley Mounted Devices, Handheld Devices and Accessories), Usability (Single Use and Reusable), End User (Hospitals, ASCs and Specialty Clinics), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

