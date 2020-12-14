Enzolytics, Inc. Engages BTS Research to Conduct Toxicity Study

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC or the "Company") has engaged SAMM SOLUTIONS, INC. (DBA BTS Research), through a Master Service Agreement ("MSA"), to conduct a toxicity study on the Company's Flagship compound ITV-1. The Company has previously tested the compound in successful Clinical Trials in Bulgaria, but FDA regulations require separate Toxicity tests before an Investigational New Drug process may begin in the United States.

BTS Research ("BTS") has performed numerous studies for small and large biotech companies since 2001. Enzolytics is planning to schedule the toxicity study in the first quarter of 2021. The MSA provides for ongoing services and studies Enzolytics seeks to conduct and that BTS provides.

Harry Zhabilov, CSO stated "Dr. Moss has been instrumental in guiding Enzolytics in our current efforts to bring our product to the US Market. This is a big step for our organization, and we hope to be able to use most if not all of the information from our already successful Clinical Trials in Bulgaria to speed our attempt to meet the requirements in the US for approval."

"With the recent filing of a provisional patent for treatment of MS and our ongoing work on testing monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), we feel that the combined companies' potential is just beginning to be realized," said Charles Cotropia CEO. He added, "in addition to all the hard work going into our research and development efforts, we expect our OTC filings to be completed soon."

About Enzolytics, Inc.;

Enzolytics, Inc. is a drug development company committed to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Immunotech is committed to creating drugs for the better health of mankind. Enzolytics is a 49% shareholder of IMMB BG.

Enzolytics' flagship compound ITV-1 (Immune Therapeutic Vaccine-1) is a suspension of Inactivated Pepsin Fraction (IPF), which studies have shown is effective in the treatment of HIV/AIDS. IPF is the active drug substance of ITV-1 and is a purified extract of porcine pepsin. ITV-1 has been shown to modulate the immune system.

About BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc.

BioClonetics Immunotherapeutics, Inc. is a Dallas Texas biotech company with proprietary technology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against infectious diseases including HIV, rabies, influenza A, influenza B, tetanus, and diphtheria. Its proprietary methodology for producing fully human monoclonal antibodies may be used to produce therapeutics treatments for named infectious diseases including the Coronavirus.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. (f/k/a Eco Petroleum Solutions, Inc. / Immunotech Laboratories, Inc.) from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC. IPF is not approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or by any comparable regulatory agencies elsewhere in the world.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of IPF in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of IPF in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

IR Contact:

Enzolytics, Inc.

2000 North Central Expressway

Plano, TX 75074

Phone: (972)292-9414 Fax: (972)292-9414

and

Research Center

Enzolytics, Inc.

Texas A&M

College Station, TX

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620797/Enzolytics-Inc-Engages-BTS-Research-to-Conduct-Toxicity-Study