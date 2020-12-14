DJ SThree: 2021 Announcement Timetable

SThree (STEM) SThree: 2021 Announcement Timetable 14-Dec-2020 / 15:17 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 December 2020 SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") 2021 Announcement Timetable SThree, the global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), confirms the following forthcoming dates in the Group's financial calendar: 25 January 2021 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2020 15 March 2021 Q1 Trading Statement 22 April 2021 Annual General Meeting* 14 June 2021 Trading update for the six months ended 31 May 2021 19 July 2021 Interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2021 13 September 2021 Q3 Trading Statement 13 December 2021 Trading update for the year ended 30 November 2021 31 January 2022 Annual results for the year ended 30 November 2021 *The Group does not normally provide a trading update at the time of its AGM - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 600 Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Hilary Buchanan Susie Hudson Sam Modlin ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 89688 EQS News ID: 1155051 End of Announcement EQS News Service

