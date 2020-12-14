Findit, Inc.: Findit Highlights Members Twist 25, Hip Hop Bling and WynCore

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform which provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Twist 25, Hip Hop Bling, and WynCore.

Our first featured Findit member is Twist 25. Twist 25 DHEA Cream is a healthy, all natural, bioidentical DHEA supplement that is intended to be used twice daily by men and women over the age of 25 who are looking to maintain DHEA levels past age 35. Using Twist 25 daily can provide us with numerous health benefits such as better sleep, more energy, improved sex drive, ability to help reduce belly fat, softer skin and more. Twist 25 DHEA Cream makes giving the gift of good health easy! Health2Go is offering 12% off for the holidays.

Give the best possible gift this holiday season - great health and happiness. Help those you love stay healthy and feel great + boost the immune system to fight off the risk of COVID-19. The 12% OFF coupon from Health2Go for Twist 25 DHEA Cream is valid until New Years Day 2021. Twist 25 DHEA cream is the perfect gift to help you feel and look your best + boost the immune system, reduce risks of heart disease and cancer, help you sleep better at night, improve mood, muscle tone, reduce fat with no dangerous side effects. Just enter the coupon code "twist25gift" on the checkout page and you'll get an extra 12% discount off your Twist 25 online order and that's in addition to the $15 discount you get for a 3-pack or the $75 off on a box of 12.

Visit Twist 25 on Findit under one of their Findit Sites

Our second featured member is Hip Hop Bling. Hip Hop Bling is ready to help you complete your holiday shopping lists! Make sure orders are placed now to ensure they arrive before Christmas and the New Year. Now the perfect time to stock up on all of your favorite iced out pieces and accessories for yourself, friends and family. Jewelry makes the perfect gift for the holidays to show loved ones that you care. Hip Hop Bling sells high quality, fashion hip hop jewelry, including bracelets, chains, diamonds, watches, and more. Their jewelry offers an authentic look and feel to real diamond and gold jewelry but is offered at a more competitive price point. Hip Hop Bling is the trusted source for premium jewelry offered at incredible value, and their entire collection is available online at Hiphopbling.com. Hip Hop Bling has just launched their newest app, so you can grab all of your favorite hip hop jewelry on the go, available for Android and IOS devices.

Follow Hip Hop Bling on Findit and Instagram

Our final featured member is WynCore. WynCore offers end to end warehouse management software customization services for warehouses utilizing Manhattan software. Their software developers can help cater your WMS to meet your specific warehouse needs, creating the ideal solution for your business. They offer global technical support 24/7 to help minimize interruptions when they arise. Improve your warehouse's efficiency with custom WMS solutions for your Manhattan Software by getting in touch with WynCore today by calling 866-996-2673. WynCore has experienced WMOS and WMOA consultants and offes WMS training and testing to businesses. As part of their marketing campaign, 7 Findit sites have been set up to help target the keywords that describe the services WynCore provides. Findit has also produced several videos for WynCore to include in the content we create and share throughout social media.

Visit WynCore on Findit under one of their Findit Sites

Anyone who is looking to improve their exposure online can sign up for Findit online marketing campaigns to get tailored marketing services to fit your needs or budget. Businesses or individuals can also Claim your Name on Findit with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

The videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to these companies.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com, which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing, and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share, and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines, which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc. trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

