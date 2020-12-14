Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF), a supplier of test kits and systems for laboratory analyses, announces the launch of the new SENSIStrip Allergen product range, which quickly detects allergens that must be labelled on packaged food products.

Managing food allergies usually means completely eliminating the allergen from one's diet. To achieve this, consumers rely on clear labelling and traceability throughout the entire food production process, from raw material to the final product.

SENSIStrip Allergen kits are based on the concept of an immunoassay, an easy-to-use and quick method which requires only a few minutes of incubation time. This enables adequate allergen control at different stages of the food manufacturing process, across food matrices, rinse water and equipment.

With low detection limits and accessibility (the kit does not require the expertise of highly-qualified staff to operate it), the SENSIStrip Allergen kits are the perfect tool to control potential cross-contamination with food allergens, allowing for a quick screening of raw materials, the production process and the final product. This avoids the external analyses and thus considerably reduces the time taken to release a food product batch to market.

The kits are provided with all the necessary and ready-to-use material to perform analysis across 20 individual tests per kit, on food matrices or environmental samples. In addition, an evaluation card is included to enable a semi-quantitative result, based on the intensity of the test line on the strip.

This new product range is a key component of Eurofins Technologies' food allergen management and cleaning control monitoring solutions which, together with the comprehensive line of SENSISpec ELISA assays for allergen detection, demonstrate Eurofins Technologies' commitment to providing high-quality test methods for food safety customers.

All new SENSIStrip tests can be ordered online in the Eurofins Technologies Webshop.

About Eurofins Technologies

Building on the experience and scientific excellence of the Eurofins Group, Eurofins Technologies is a fast-growing global provider of diagnostic technologies and industry-leading ELISA-based instruments in the field of bioanalytical testing for the food, feed, environmental, animal health, and clinical diagnostics industries.

Its R&D teams located at various sites around the world share their expertise in developing a wide range of innovative methods and applications with a focus on immunoassays and molecular testing. For further information, please visit the Eurofins Technologies website.

