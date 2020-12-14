Today Ergomed announced it has agreed to acquire US-based MedSource. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MedSource is a full-service clinical research organisation (CRO) specialising in oncology and rare diseases, so a good fit for Ergomed. Ergomed will pay $16.2m (£12.2m) in cash and $1.8m (£1.4m) in shares (at a 30-day average daily closing price before the acquisition). There is also an earn out up to $7m (same 90:10 cash and shares split) depending on performance in 2021. MedSource booked $19.3m (£14.4m) and $17.0m (£12.8m) in service fees in 2019 and 2020, respectively. The gross margin was 47% in 2019 and 41% in 2020, while adjusted EBITDA was $1.3m (£1m) in 2019. Ergomed indicated that MedSource is on track to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic impact in 2021 (existing order book is valued at $41m or £30.6m). The transaction will be immediately accretive, according to Ergomed. Our valuation is under review. Next key event is the H220 trading update in January 2021.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...