Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy to Present Tomorrow, December 15, at LD Micro Main Event (Virtual)

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) announces that its Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Klenda, will present at the LD Micro Main Event being held virtually on December 14-15, 2020.

Ur-Energy's presentation will begin at 11:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

LD Micro Main Event will feature a new format: Mr. Klenda will present an update and overview on Ur-Energy, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

Register here: Sequire | Virtual Events (mysequire.com)

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped more than 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur-Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

