DJ Chlodwig Enterprises Limited and Adorabella Limited Informs About Transactions with PhosAgro's Shares

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) Chlodwig Enterprises Limited and Adorabella Limited Informs About Transactions with PhosAgro's Shares 14-Dec-2020 / 19:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 14 December 2020 Chlodwig Enterprises Limited and Adorabella Limited Informs About Transactions with PhosAgro's Shares Moscow - PhosAgro (Moscow exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces that Chlodwig Enterprises Limited has acquired 1,942,500 voting shares from Adorabella Limited, which equates to 1.5% of PhosAgro's authorised capital. The transfer of ownership rights for these securities has been completed, and PhosAgro's shareholder structure is now as follows: Shareholder Market share Adorabella Limited 23.35% Chlodwig Enterprises Limited 20.35% Mrs. Evgeniya Guryeva 4.82% Mr. Vladimir Litvinenko 20.98% Other shareholders 30.50% Based on information available to the Company, the shares of Chlodwig Enterprises Limited and Adorabella Limited are held by trusts, the economic beneficiaries of which are Andrey Guryev and members of his family. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name CHLODWIG ENTERPRISES LIMITED HE 259012 09/12/2009, Registrar of Companies of the Republic of Cyprus 21 Vasili Michailidi Street, 3026 Limassol, Cyprus 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of a member of the Board of directors b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC PhosAgro b) LEI 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Shares, 1-02-06556-A the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 40,0000 USD 1,942,500 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 1,942,500 volume Price 77,700,000.00 USD e) Date of the 11.12.2020 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name PRIVATE COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES ADORABELLA LIMITED HE 259022 09/12/2009, Registrar of Companies of the Republic of Cyprus 21 Vasili Michailidi Street, 3026 Limassol, Cyprus 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA of a member of the Board of directors b) Initial Initial notification notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC PhosAgro b) LEI 25340053KRUNNYUWF472 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Shares, 1-02-06556-A the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code b) Nature of the Sell of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price(s) Volume(s) volume(s) 40,0000 USD 1,942,500 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 1,942,500 volume Price 77,700,000.00 USD e) Date of the 11.12.2020 transaction f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction About the company PhosAgro (www.phosagro.ru [1]) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru [1].

