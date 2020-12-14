DJ Voltalia SA: Helexia, a Voltalia subsidiary, wins a major contract with Telefônica in Brazil

Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: Helexia, a Voltalia subsidiary, wins a major contract with Telefônica in Brazil 14-Dec-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Helexia, a Voltalia subsidiary, wins a major contract with Telefônica in Brazil Helexia to supply Telefônica's facilities with green electricity thanks to 16 new solar plants located in five states, for a total capacity of 60 megawatts Helexia, a distributed-generation and energy-efficiency specialist, signed a 20-year contract under which it will supply Vivo's mobile phone networks (a Telefônica brand) with green electricity. Helexia was acquired by Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, in May 2019. With this new win, Helexia's contracted portfolio reaches 165 MW, or 3.2 times its installed capacity when it was acquired. The 16 photovoltaic plants will be located in the states of Rondônia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná, São Paulo, and Ceará to supply Telefônica's local facilities with green electricity. This contract is a major step forward in Telefônica's sustainable roadmap. Telefônica Brasil, a leader in the Brazilian communication market, is a very solid counterparty, having recently been rated "AAA(bra)" by Fitch[1]. This is the first contract won by Helexia in Brazil, a country where it started operating with the support of its holding company, Voltalia. It was made possible by the effective mobilization of a project team combining Helexia's competencies and know-how on distributed electricity generation and Voltalia's long-term knowledge of the Brazilian market. The projects will require engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance of the plants as well as the management of energy contracts along with Telefônica and the local distributors. Construction will start shortly, with full commercial operation scheduled in Q1 2022. "We are very delighted by Helexia's growth in new countries, such as Brazil, and in Europe, where Helexia has been expanding rapidly. Helexia benefits from Voltalia's support, for instance in Brazil. On the other hand, Voltalia benefits from Helexia's marketing capabilities when Voltalia looks for corporate PPAs" declares Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. "Today we are signing one of the largest distributed power generation contracts in Brazil. The support of Voltalia was instrumental in this great commercial success, and we will continue to work hand in hand for the delivery phase of the project. The Brazilian market for distributed projects and for energy efficiency has a huge potential, with very few players offering both know-how and scale" adds Benjamin Simonis, co-founder of Helexia. About Helexia (https://www.helexia.green/) Helexia manages Energy Service Centers and operates in France and abroad. Thanks to 180 skilled and professional employees, we provide innovative, efficient and integrated solutions for the energy optimization of tertiary, industrial, retail and healthcare buildings (energy production and savings) and a reduction in the energy consumption of buildings. Our services are developed around 4 pillars: energy saving, energy production, energy management as well as energy intelligence and energy mobilization. Helexia offers you all the necessary services for the development of your project. About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 8.5 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 994 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Press Contact Actifin Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] https://www.fitchratings.com/research/corporate-finance/fitch-assigns-telefo nica-brasil-first-time-aaa-bra-national-scale-rating-outlook-stable-01-07-20 20 Regulatory filing PDF file File: PDF version [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1155063 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1155063 14-Dec-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1155063&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4d1be19de765f77adfa238c9eea077a5&application_id=1155063&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 14, 2020 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)