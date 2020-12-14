Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Im Visier der Anleger: Christina Lake News: Denkwürdiger Montag nach Super-Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.12.2020 | 18:34
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BWA Group PLC - Result of AGM

BWA Group PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 14

14 December 2020

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or "the Company")

Annual General Meeting results

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has seven mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting was held on 14th December 2020. As already announced the meeting was held in a Covid-compliant manner with only the Chairman and one shareholder physically present. The Chairman called a poll for each of the six resolutions and the results of the votes were determined by proxy voting. All the resolutions were passed. The table below gives the results.

ResolutionForAgainstDiscretion to ChairmanPercentage of Voting RightsWithheldTotal
01132,527,201Nil170,0050.0557%Nil132,697,206
02132,527,18912170,0050.0557%Nil132,697,206
03130,373,347Nil170,0130.0557%2,153,846132,697,206
04132,477,193Nil170,0130.0557%50,000132,697,206
05132,477,18112170,0130.0557%50,000132,697,206
06132,527,193Nil170,0130.0557%Nil132,697,206
Total Voting Rights305,362,891

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
Richard Battersby
Chairman		+44 (0)7836 2381721
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/James Hornigold		+44 207 3328 5656
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.