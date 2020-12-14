BWA Group PLC - Result of AGM
London, December 14
|14 December 2020
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or "the Company")
Annual General Meeting results
BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has seven mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting was held on 14th December 2020. As already announced the meeting was held in a Covid-compliant manner with only the Chairman and one shareholder physically present. The Chairman called a poll for each of the six resolutions and the results of the votes were determined by proxy voting. All the resolutions were passed. The table below gives the results.
|Resolution
|For
|Against
|Discretion to Chairman
|Percentage of Voting Rights
|Withheld
|Total
|01
|132,527,201
|Nil
|170,005
|0.0557%
|Nil
|132,697,206
|02
|132,527,189
|12
|170,005
|0.0557%
|Nil
|132,697,206
|03
|130,373,347
|Nil
|170,013
|0.0557%
|2,153,846
|132,697,206
|04
|132,477,193
|Nil
|170,013
|0.0557%
|50,000
|132,697,206
|05
|132,477,181
|12
|170,013
|0.0557%
|50,000
|132,697,206
|06
|132,527,193
|Nil
|170,013
|0.0557%
|Nil
|132,697,206
|Total Voting Rights
|305,362,891
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
For further information:
|BWA Group PLC
Richard Battersby
Chairman
|+44 (0)7836 2381721
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
|Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/James Hornigold
|+44 207 3328 5656