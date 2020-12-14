BWA Group PLC - Result of AGM

14 December 2020

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or "the Company")

Annual General Meeting results

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has seven mineral exploration licences split between Canada and Cameroon at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market (formerly NEX), announces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting was held on 14th December 2020. As already announced the meeting was held in a Covid-compliant manner with only the Chairman and one shareholder physically present. The Chairman called a poll for each of the six resolutions and the results of the votes were determined by proxy voting. All the resolutions were passed. The table below gives the results.

Resolution For Against Discretion to Chairman Percentage of Voting Rights Withheld Total 01 132,527,201 Nil 170,005 0.0557% Nil 132,697,206 02 132,527,189 12 170,005 0.0557% Nil 132,697,206 03 130,373,347 Nil 170,013 0.0557% 2,153,846 132,697,206 04 132,477,193 Nil 170,013 0.0557% 50,000 132,697,206 05 132,477,181 12 170,013 0.0557% 50,000 132,697,206 06 132,527,193 Nil 170,013 0.0557% Nil 132,697,206 Total Voting Rights 305,362,891

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

