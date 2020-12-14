Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International News Clarification Statement

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) announced today's news disseminated by M2 Communications and abnewswire.com regarding OPTEC International signing deals with large retailers was unauthorized.

The Company has authorized counsel to immediately research the actual authoring source of the news release and take both legal and regulatory action against all involved parties. Moreover, the Company will comply with all regulators regarding the release of false and misleading information.

OPTEC International, Inc. takes all preventative measures to ensure information disseminated to the shareholders is accurate and substantiated. The Company uses Access wire for its press release dissemination and is a fully transparent company by filing its 10Q's, 10K's and 8K's with OTC Markets and/or Securities and Exchange Commission and has a dedicated investor relations person.

