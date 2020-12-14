Anzeige
Montag, 14.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Christina Lake News: Denkwürdiger Montag nach Super-Meldung
Atlas Mara Limited Announces Notification of Major Interest in Shares - 2

TORTOLA, BVI / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Atlas Mara (LSE:ATMA):

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Atlas Mara Limited

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: Intra-group transfer

X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto, Canada

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Fairfax Africa Holdings Investments Limited (outgoing shareholder)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Ebene, Mauritius

Name

11487850 Canada Inc. (incoming shareholder)

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto, Canada

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

08/12/2020

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

14/12/2020

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

42.26%

0.00%

42.26%

170,272,228

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

42.26%

0.00%

42.26%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

VGG0697K1066

71,958,670

42.26%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

71,958,670

42.26%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

42.26%

42.26%

42.26%

11487850 Canada Inc.

42.26%

42.26%

42.26%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Fairfax Africa Holdings Corporation, a company ultimately controlled by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, entered into a purchase agreement with HFA Topco, L.P., Helios Holdings Limited and Helios

Holdings Partners Limited. As a condition to closing of such purchase agreement, Fairfax Africa Holdings Investments Limited, a company ultimately controlled by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, which holds a 42.26% shareholding in Atlas Mara Limited, transferred its entire shareholding in Atlas Mara Limited to its affiliate, 11487850 Canada Inc., by way of an intra-group transfer. 11487850 Canada Inc. is also ultimately controlled by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

Place of completion

Toronto, Canada

Date of completion

14/12/2020

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

SOURCE: Atlas Mara



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/620844/Atlas-Mara-Limited-Announces-Notification-of-Major-Interest-in-Shares--2

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
