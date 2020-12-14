Technavio estimates the global tahini market to grow by USD 276.96 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tahini Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the health benefits of tahini. However, fluctuations in raw material prices might challenge growth.

Tahini Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the sauces and dips segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the increased consumer preference for tahini as a creamy dip or sauce. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Tahini Market: Geography Landscape

37% of the market's growth originated from MEA in 2019. Factors such as burgeoning demand for authentic Mediterranean and Arabic food items, increased consumer inclination toward seed-based spreads, robust exports, and upgraded technology to produce innovative products to meet consumer demand are fueling the growth of the tahini market in MEA.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel are the key markets for the tahini market in MEA.

Major Three Tahini Market Vendors:

Al Wadi Al Akhdar SAL

Al Wadi Al Akhdar SAL operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of tahini products such as tahini bucket, tahini cookies, among various others.

Dipasa Mexico

Dipasa Mexico operates its business through the unified segment. The company offers tahini as an ingredient for use in sauces, dips, frosting, cookies, and baked goods.

EL RASHIDI EL MIZAN CONFECTIONERY

EL RASHIDI EL MIZAN CONFECTIONERY operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of tahini products such as tahina jars, tahina sachet, and tahina bulk.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

