Listing of Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (574/20) Nasdaq Stockholm has assessed that Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (publ), company registration number 556528-4733, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be December 16, 2020. As per today's date the company has 20,538,968 shares. Ordinary shares Short name: BIOGAS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 30,089,408 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015242896 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 211324 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556528-4733 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------ 60 Energy ------------ 6010 Energy ------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46 8 463 83 00.