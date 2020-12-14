Technavio estimates the global ceramic sanitary ware market to grow by 226.25 million units, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005636/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market by Product and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by increasing expenditure on bathroom remodeling. However, the crawling defects of ceramics might challenge growth.

Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the ceramic washbasins segment in 2019. The segment is expected to offer significant opportunities for vendors over the forecast period.

Ceramic sanitary ware Market: Geography Landscape

69% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. The market in APAC is driven by the expansion of manufacturing facilities. China, India, and Indonesia are the key markets for ceramic sanitary ware in APAC.

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Get a Free Sample Report Now!

Major Three Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market Vendors:

CERA Sanitaryware Ltd.

CERA Sanitaryware Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers ceramic EWCs, wash basins, urinals, seat covers, and cisterns.

Duravit AG

Duravit AG operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers counter basins, wall-mounted basins, built-in basins, and handrinse basins.

Geberit AG

Geberit AG operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers washbasins, bidets, WCs, and bathroom furniture products.

Give Your Business a Head Start for 2021: Download Our Free Sample Report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Bathroom Sinks Market Global bathroom sinks market is segmented by end-user (residential and non-residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Get a free sample report to know more

Global Filter Press Market Global filter press market is segmented by product (recessed plate filter press, plate and frame filter press, and automatic filter press) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Get a free sample report to know more

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Subscribe to World-Class Market Intelligence and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and connect with expert analysts

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005636/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/