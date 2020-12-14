Regulatory News:

In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle entered into with some of its creditors on November 25th, 2020, Europcar Mobility Group announces the opening of an accelerated financial safeguard proceedings (procédure de sauvegarde financière accélérée)

Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) reaches a new step with the opening on this December 14th, 2020 by the Paris Commercial Court (tribunal de commerce de Paris) of an accelerated financial safeguard proceedings (procédure de sauvegarde financière accélérée) for its benefit. With this step, the Group is pursuing the implementation of its financial restructuring. It should be noted that these proceedings will have no impact on the operational activities of the Group.

As part of this process, the Court appointed SELARL FHB, in the name of Maître Helene Bourbouloux, former conciliator (conciliateur), as judicial administrator of Europcar Mobility Group, as well as SELAFA MJA, in the name of Maître Lucile Jouve, as creditors' representative.

The accelerated financial safeguard proceedings (SFA) shall enable, in an accelerated timetable, the implementation of the Agreement in Principle (as such term is defined in the press release published by Europcar Mobility Group on November 26th, 2020).

By mid-January 2021, the Paris Commercial Court shall either approve the SFA plan reflecting the Agreement in Principle or decide to extend the accelerated financial safeguard proceedings by up to one additional month at the most.

Europcar Mobility Group shall shortly file a petition under chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code with the relevant US Bankruptcy Court, seeking recognition in the U.S. of the accelerated financial safeguard as a foreign main proceeding.

It is noted that Europcar Mobility Group obtained on December 11th, 2020 the necessary waiver from the lenders under the RCF of any right they have pursuant to any event of default relating to the opening of an accelerated financial safeguard proceedings (procédure de sauvegarde financière accélérée).

It is recalled that the adoption and the implementation of the accelerated financial safeguard plan remain subject to the conditions as further detailed in the press releases published by Europcar Mobility Group on November 26th, 2020 and December 7th, 2020.

"RCF" means the €670,000,000 multicurrency revolving facility made available pursuant to the existing French revolving facilities agreement dated 13 July 2017, entered into between the RCF lenders, the Company (as Parent), Europcar International and certain of its subsidiaries and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (as Agent and Security Agent), as amended from time to time through the date hereof.

Disclaimers

This announcement has been prepared by Europcar Mobility Group exclusively for information purposes. It does not constitute or include any advice or recommendation by Europcar Mobility Group (or any other person) regarding the securities of Europcar Mobility Group or EC Finance plc or as to the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Europcar Mobility Group (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of the business of Europcar Mobility Group, its securities, its affiliates or any of Europcar Mobility Group's or their assets.

This announcement is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange or acquire securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities referenced in this announcement may not be offered, sold, exchanged or delivered in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The securities mentioned in this announcement are not, and will not be, registered in the United States. This announcement is not directed at, or intended for distribution, publication, availability to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation, or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Nothing in this announcement constitutes or contemplates an invitation to participate in the Solicitations by a holder in any circumstances in which such participation is unlawful.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services and solutions: car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing and private hire vehicle (PHV rental to "Uber like" chauffeurs).

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services.

Europcar Mobility Group operates through a diversified portfolio of brands meeting every customer specific needs and use cases, be it for 1 hour, 1 day, 1 week or longer; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' car rental and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website:

www.europcar-mobility-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005815/en/

Contacts:

Europcar Mobility Group



Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen caroline.cohen@europcar.com



Press relations

Valérie Sauteret valerie.sauteret@europcar.com

Vincent Vevaud vincent.vevaud@europcar.com



Publicis Consultants

Judith Grandcoing judith.grandcoing@publicisconsultants.com