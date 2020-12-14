VIP-Media: Finding A Common Thread Between Our Modern Heroes, Pharaoh Kyle Created A Business Mastering Their Practices

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / Books are some of the most important and inspirational tools we encounter in life. From a young age, we are almost all exposed to books and stories of different tales, some real and others not. Most of us can remember our favorite books to this day, even from childhood-Pharaoh Kyle details how one book began a transformation in his life that has altered him forever.

"In 2011, I was going through a tough time. I was recently let go from a job. I was at a place in life where I could feel that I had a purpose in life, but I just didn't know what it was or how to get started. I came across a book called the Alchemist, and it changed my life. Like the character in the book, I knew that I was on a quest to follow my dreams, and through reading the book, I realized that when we make up our mind to accomplish something and then take action in pursuing it, then the universe conspires in our favor to help us create it. After reading the book, I devised a plan. The first thing I needed to do was figure out what my purpose was, so I began to study people throughout history that created movements of change for humanity, to see if I could find a common thread," Pharaoh Kyle recounts.

From that point on, Pharaoh Kyle began researching like crazy what connected some of the best minds in modern-day history. He settled on a solution that connects them all: fasting. Some of the best and brightest heroes of our modern-day all participated in this practice.

"I studied people like Gandhi, Jesus, Muhammad, Steve Jobs, and Nikola Tesla. I found that they all practiced fasting. I decided to go on my first 3-day water fast, seeking a breakthrough in my life and to gain clarity of purpose. After the 3 days, I felt rejuvenated and inspired to take my health and fitness to the next level. I later started a fitness company and grew my income for the first time to six figures. I then launched a second company, and 13 months later, I made my first million, and realized that it was now time to commit to helping others transform every area of their life as well." Pharaoh, Kyle explains.

What Pharaoh Kyle finds is that if you are able to transform your nutritional health and wellbeing, you are able to change other aspects of your life.

"I run a transformation coaching business. I help people transform their lives through Nutrition, Fitness, and Life coaching. Many people are unhappy in life and want change, but instead of being able to create that change, they keep getting the same situation over and over again. The reason for this is because they have created subconscious belief systems and patterns that continuously create those situations. I help people become aware of those things and then shift them. They then have access to create a whole new life for themselves. That is what transformation is. I have clients that are celebrities, influencers, executives, moms, dads, and everything in between. What I find is one of the fastest ways to help a person shift their mental state is to help them shift their physical state. Nutrition, fasting, meditation, among other things, are great tools for this," Pharaoh Kyle states.

After perfecting his method, Pharaoh Kyle has big things planned for the upcoming year. He is planning on helping thousands of people transform their lives as the year goes on.

"2021 is a big year. We are going to help thousands of people transform their lives. Mind, Body, Soul. Everything else will get a lot easier once we do that. We have a Transformation Course releasing soon. It's a live course that was created for every participant to get a breakthrough," Pharaoh Kyle says.

For those wishing to start their own businesses, Pharaoh Kyle has one major piece of advice: decide. Once you decide on getting started with your business, the rest of it comes more naturally. Making the decision is hard, but if it is something you truly want to do, you should go for it.

"Decide. Pick a day and decide to get started. Indecisiveness will kill your dreams. Once you decide to start, pair that decision with commitment. Set big goals, with small action steps along the way. The small victories build momentum as well as confidence. The Macro and the Micro should be aligned and equally valued. Enjoy the journey, the journey is where the beauty happens," Pharaoh Kyleadvises.

To find out more about Pharaoh Kyle, you can follow him on Instagram here and check out his website here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

646-736-2071

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620876/Finding-A-Common-Thread-Between-Our-Modern-Heroes-Pharaoh-Kyle-Created-A-Business-Mastering-Their-Practices