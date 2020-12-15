Media Alert: Supermicro Hosts Live CTO Roundtable with Industry Luminaries on Cloud Infrastructure

Technology Experts from Intel, Red Hat, VMWare, and Supermicro Provide Insights on Evolving Cloud Build-Out and Market Adoption

On December 16, 2020, Supermicro hosts a live CTO roundtable with industry experts on global cloud infrastructure. Executives from Intel, Red Hat, VMWare, and Supermicro will share insights and updates on the industry's movement to cloud-based data management and storage, and the impact of open-standard hardware and software architectures. Attendees will hear a wide range of opinions, strategies, and actions on technology innovation that data center managers can leverage to plan their next-generation cloud operations.

Roundtable Participants:

Intel: Shesha Krishnapura , Fellow and IT CTO

, Fellow and IT CTO Red Hat: Chris Wright , SVP & CTO

, SVP & CTO VMware: Kit Colbert , VP & CTO, Cloud Platform BU

, VP & CTO, Cloud Platform BU Supermicro: Vik Malyala : SVP

What: Power of Cloud Infrastructure Innovation

Where: This is a digital-only event - it will include a moderated roundtable discussion and live Q&A.

When:December 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. A recording of the roundtable session and Q&A will be available for a year.

Please click here for more information and to register.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green" initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc. All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Greg Kaufman

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

pr@supermicro.com

/PRNewswire -- Dec. 14, 2020/