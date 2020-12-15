Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2020) - Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSXV: WEE) (OTCQB: WFTSF) ("Wavefront" or the "Company"), an oil field service provider focused on offering the oil and gas industry proprietary, leading edge technology is pleased to announce that through a recent tendering process Wavefront's complete Powerwave product line associated with secondary oil recovery (waterflooding) and well stimulation has been pre-qualified for use and the Company's Malaysian representative appointed as a key contractor for the provision of new technology equipment and services by Malaysia's National Oil Company ("NOC").

Producing over 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, Malaysia is an important oil and gas producer in the Asia-Pacific region. While the appointment as a key contractor does not represent immediate work for Wavefront's local representative, it allows engineers from the NOC and its twenty-three associated operating companies to draw on the Company's Powerwave suite of technology without the long and arduous and often unsuccessful approvals process for implementing non-qualified technologies.

"We are very pleased that Wavefront's Powerwave suite of technology has been pre-qualified with Malaysia's NOC and the Company's local representative appointed as a key contractor for the provision of new technology equipment and services," said Wavefront President and CEO, Brett Davidson. "Wavefront has worked at length to secure pre-qualification with the NOC and this recent decision was strongly based on the impressive track record Powerwave has generated globally and more specifically in the Middle East. The Company will continue to remotely support our local Malaysian representative in promoting Powerwave and once COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted Wavefront will place a strong emphasis on direct marketing with the NOC and its twenty-three associated operating companies."

About Wavefront:

Wavefront is a technology based oil field service provider, focused on offering the oil and gas industry proprietary, leading edge technology primarily for oil and gas well stimulation and applications related to IOR/EOR recovery. Wavefront publicly trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol WEE and on the OTCQB under the symbol WFTSF. The Company's website is www.onthewavefront.com.

