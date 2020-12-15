The evolving tech market in Bulgaria has spurred Boyden to expand its services in technology experts, leadership consulting and repatriation of Bulgarians set to lift the economy

Boyden, a leading global talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, has expanded its team in Bulgaria to provide focused expertise in technology, as the sector continues to reshape the country's economic outlook.

Commenting on the appointment of tech expert Varban Grigorov as principal in Boyden's global technology practice, Kalina Petkova, Managing Partner of Boyden Bulgaria, said, "We are seeing the emergence of strategic aptitude and leadership evolving out of our traditional expertise in technology. This is changing Bulgaria's standing in the world's technological ecosystem. It is therefore an important time for us to be providing specific technological expertise to our clients in Bulgaria and neighbouring markets."

With the sector at a promising stage of maturity, tech organisations are leveraging Boyden's distinctive sector-focused services in leadership consulting, interim management and executive search. Boyden's leadership consulting team uses accredited methods to evaluate not only technological skills but also leadership capabilities and cultural fit. Outcomes can add significant value to executive search, where the right leadership and organisational culture increases the gap between Boyden clients and their competitors.

Taking up his appointment, Grigorov said, "I am delighted to be joining a firm that has a deep understanding of how executives and organisations grow in different sectors worldwide. The vision and mission for Boyden's technology practice relate to the further development of the Bulgarian tech industry as it moves higher up the value chain in the global technology ecosystem. For our clients, this means identifying and attracting the right leadership above and beyond technical expertise."

A key role performed by Boyden in this evolving market is the repatriation of Bulgarians who have developed world class leadership careers. Boyden connects these and other high performing leaders to clients seeking functional leaders across the organisation, as well as IT leaders for companies in other sectors.

Boyden is proud to be a global member of the Association of Executive Search Consultants (AESC)1, chaired in Bulgaria by Boyden's Kalina Petkova.

