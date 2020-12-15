Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 11, 2020 chaired a symposium attended by scientists in Beijing. Xi stressed the importance to attract top talents from around the world and create an environment with international competitiveness for overseas talents in China. The 2020 Convention on Exchange of Overseas Talents and the 22nd Guangzhou Convention of Overseas Chinese Scholars (hereinafter referred as the 2020 OCS) is co-hosted by the Ministry of Education, Western Returned Scholars Association and Guangzhou Municipal Government and coordinated jointly by 29 cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Chongqing and etc. The convention will take place on 18-19 December 2020 in Guangzhou.

OCS, known as the largest and most influential event and an exchange platform of the highest level to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship for overseas students, is now in its 22nd year. OCS has attracted nearly 50,000 high-level talents from home and abroad, covering more than 140 countries and regions and bringing nearly 50,000 projects to China. On the basis of previous success, the 2020 OCS will be held online+offline, complemented with overseas sessions.. The offline event is held in Guangzhou Baiyun International Convention Centre, covering an exhibition area of 20,000 square metres with more than 10 sections of different topics to present over 1200 projects. More than 10 professional forums will be held during the convention, attracting over 2500 of overseas talents and students. At the same time, the 2020 OCS also focuses on its online and overseas sessions in order to pave the way for Chinese students abroad who are enthusiastic about returning home to innovate or start their own business.

Transition to market orientation To establish marketization mechanisms and mobilise multiple market entities

The 2020 OCS has been organised in an innovative form, shifting from a government-run model to a combination of market-based operation and government guidance. Relying on the market-oriented mechanism, the convention of this year mobilises multiple market entities, expands various cooperation channels, and introduces professional service agencies in different industries such as human resources, investment and financing, business incubation, science and technology services, etc. to jointly build a platform for overseas talents and students, facilitating innovation and entrepreneurship through full-chain services.

Strengthening global presence Overseas sessions in 8 countries

By integrating international resources and holding overseas sessions in the Greater Bay Area of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Tokyo Bay Area, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Israel, Belarus and other regions, the 2020 OCS expands its global reach and facilitates the participation of overseas talents and students.

Enhancing specialisation To focus on strategic emerging industries including biopharmaceuticals

With a focus on fields such as biomedicine, artificial intelligence, marine economy, the 2020 OCS holds a series of professional activities and sections on biomedicine such as the Guangzhou Biomedical Innovation R D Forum, the biomedicine exhibition and the exhibition of outcomes on combating the COVID-19, etc. It aims to build a platform where organizations, talents and projects in biomedicine industry are brought together to enhance the agglomeration of policy, production and research. Four provincial laboratories in Guangzhou's '1+4+4+N' high-end strategic innovation platform system will also appear on the convention, which are the Bioland Laboratory, the Southern Marine Science and Engineering Guangdong Laboratory, the Artificial Intelligence and Numeral Economy Laboratory and the Guangdong Laboratory of Lingnan Modern Agricultural Science and Technology.

Shaping brand image To improve quality and efficiency by developing a full-chain service system of technological innovation

Aiming to facilitate the implementation of talent project, the 2020 OCS has leveraged more social capital investment with financial and technological measures, and established physical service departments including talent service window of OCS, international tech transfer center, service center of technology and finance, international science and technology incubation base, service cluster and etc. OCS, as the leading brand for overseas students, is continuously encouraging the recycle and exchange of international talents.

Intelligent convention Virtual OCS through new information technology

This year's convention also embraces its digital transformation by making full use of information technology to build the platform of Yunhaihui, an online version of OCS. As an online service platform of policy consultation, financing and cooperation matching, as well as talent recruitment, Yunhaihui provides all-terminal service for companies, organisations and individuals involved before, during and after the convention despite of time and space, making talent matching and project implementation more effective. With the high-level talent and project database and the online demand service incorporating collection, analysis, tracking, matching and service across platforms, OCS is proceeding the normalization and specialization of quality service using market forces and making itself a service platform that stands ready to help.

