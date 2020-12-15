FMW Media Works Corp: New To The Street broadcasting Show 143 Tonight on Fox Business Network 10:30 PM PST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2020 / New To The Street is pleased to be broadcasting on Fox Business Network tonight at 10:30 PM PST featuring fetch.ai with Ceo Humayun Sheikh and CTO Jonathan Ward.

NativeCoin with COO Jeff Johnson, COO Michael Gehrke

ZYNECOIN (ZYN) with CEO Karim Benabdelkader

Electroneum(ETN) with CEO Richard Ells on AnyTask.com

First up we have fetch.ai(FET) talking about their business model with machine learning, AI, and blockchain. Companies can use collective learning in healthcare with Covid for early detection. This system allows hospitals to learn from data put together without actually sharing the data. This would lead to a more accurate diagnosis. Humayun and Jonathan talk about their suite of products called CoLearn being released over the next year. The marketplace will be plug and play collaboration models. Healthcare, Fintech, and mobility.

NativeCoin(N8V) with COO Jeff Johnson, Michael Gehrke CFO, John Simmons advisor, Director of Tribal Gaming Jay Simmons" and Arina Anapolskaya COO/ Co-Founder CashQ. The interview is taking place at the RedWind Casino and covers special announcements.

Karim Benabdelkader CEO of Zynecoin (ZYN) talking about how they are going to help bank Africa. Karim explains only 12% of Africa is banked and how ZYNECOIN will use safe transparent blockchain tech and smartphones to improve their daily lives and economic development. He talks further about Wethio Wallet and the value of ZYRRI.IO

Closing out the show we have Electroneum with CEO Richard Ells discussing AnyTask.com with over 500k users and over 25,000 tasks from graphic designers to tech help and more. This platform welcomes the un/underbanked changing people's futures Richard explains how ETN is embracing regulation with KYC and growing by making users feel safe and comfortable. He goes on to talk about their focus on travel and gaming opening up massive markets to all.

About Fetch (FET)

"Fetch.ai is at the forefront of accelerating research and deployment of emerging technologies, including blockchain and AI. Its solutions are designed for people, organizations, and IoT. The project has created an Open Economic Framework (OEF) that serves as a decentralized search and a value exchange platform for various autonomous economic agents. Supported by a scalable smart ledger, Fetch.ai has digital intelligence at its heart, enabling it to deliver actionable predictions and instant trust information to billions of smart devices."

About Native Coin(N8V)

NativeCoin acts as a decentralized , universal ,digital currency that can be utilized by Native American Tribes and their Casinos. With NativeCoin, it costs mere pennies to transfer thousands of dollars by utilizing an internal peer to peer transaction. This method requires no third party to facilitate the transfer and is completed almost instantaneously . One of the biggest hurdles for Casinos is acquiring new online gaming customers is simply the time it takes for banks to approve transactions. Blockchain currency like NativeCoin, has become the global solution to overcoming obstacles such as this in the international market. NativeCoin enables all Indian Casinos to expand beyond the brick and mortar market and increase revenues by an estimated 10-15x For the first time in history , NativeCoin will provide a means by which tribal entities can conduct business both outside their reservations and across international borders without any redtape. NativeCoin will become active and tradeable on the B-Platform network upon the public launching of NativeCoin (N8V) toUnited States customers in 2021

About Zynecoin (ZYN)

Zynecoin: Unleashing the Immense Potential of the African Economy

The world is experiencing a time like never. We are in the grip of a pandemic, and nation-states have no playbook for facing this situation. However, humankind is resilient, it is only a matter of time before the world gets back on its feet, though it may stagger along the way. Another thing is for sure too. In the economic upheaval, paradigms shall shift and force the world's country to a similar starting point - giving a chance for emerging markets to rise.

There is no doubt once the global economic lockdown is lifted, the primary driver of the new economic engine will be Africa's emerging markets.

The African economy has been hailed as a potential site for investment for decades. Several prestigious organizations have indicated the huge potential for growth that the African economies have. It is funny that the continent that birthed our human civilization is going to birth a new world economy.

About Electroneum (ETN)

Electroneum has been designed and built to give ordinary, non-technical users a chance to obtain and enjoy a cryptocurrency. They have developed an iOS and Android app that not only contains easy wallet functions but also allows a smartphone mobile mining experience to let anybody get into; cryptocurrency within minutes of downloading a free app. Their blockchain has been specifically chosen and modified to limit the ability of ASIC and GPU miners, allowing the 2 billion + smartphone users to run the blockchain. ASIC resistance has yet to be put into place.

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands " NewToTheStreet, http://www.NewtoTheStreet.com and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." http://www.ExploringTheBlock.com. Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets.

Twitter @NewtotheStreet @ExploringBlock

CONTACT:

For FMW Media:

Bryan Johnson

631-766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

About:

GreenBox POS, GreenBox develops all software in-house and with international subsidiaries, which allows the company to provide individualized electronics modifications in partnership with different vendors. Custom POS machines are available as an upgrade from existing solutions currently in use. First-time merchants can also take advantage of custom-built kiosk machines powered by blockchain technology, complete with e-wallet integration downloadable via Android or iOS apps, or via installed cash-loading kiosks.

JD COIN, a US-based cryptocurrency started in 2018 has come up among top names in the crypto world.

JD COIN is known to be working on revolutionary technologies since the beginning and is coming up with the fourth generation blockchain which they have named HYDRUS7. In this ever-evolving digital economy, it is really important to bring innovative solutions to the world which not only solves the issues but also adds value to society. Blockchain with all its promises like Immutable Data, Anonymity & Privacy, Security, Lower Cost of Transaction and Digital Freedom has grown from just a being tool for digital currency to becoming integral to Smart Contracts, DAOs to fast transaction verifications. In this evolution of blockchain from the first-generation Blockchain to its recent 3rd Generation Blockchain, the technology has also gathered some problems on its way. Hydrus7 is poised to solve the issues of the previous generations of blockchain in a more structured & scalable manner with the help of AI, ML, Data Compression, Sharding, and many other advanced technologies.

Hydrus7 will turn out to be a platform and will act as an umbrella for many coming up projects for JD COIN, in various verticals. JD COIN is also looking to sponsor technology startups to participate in the

digital ecosystem.

JD Coin is participating in Paris Blockchain Week Summit which is taking place in Paris on Dec 9th & and 10th, 2020 and will be launching Hydrus7 on a global platform among all other crypto enthusiasts.

About FMW Media

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands " NewToTheStreet, http://www.NewtoTheStreet.com and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." http://www.ExploringTheBlock.com. Since 2009, these brands run sponsored media formatted shows across three major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets.

Twitter @NewtotheStreet @ExploringBlock

CONTACT:

For FMW Media:

Bryan Johnson

631-766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: FMW Media Works Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620917/New-To-The-Street-broadcasting-Show-143-Tonight-on-Fox-Business-Network-1030-PM-PST