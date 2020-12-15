Global Digital Transformation B2B E-commerce Market was Valued at US$ 231244.55 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of 21.68% over the Forecast Period - says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to positively impact the digital transformation B2B e-commerce market. Companies are increasingly moving towards the e-commerce sales channel during the pandemic situation. E-commerce websites allow virtual transactions which help in limiting the spread of the virus. In China , for instance, there has been a significant rise in the number of B2B companies that have opened up e-commerce websites, or collaborated with online platforms such as Alibaba and Focus Technology Co., Ltd. (made-in-china.com). Effective cyber security solutions are also being sought by these companies to mitigate risks of both data and financial hacks that can result in considerable loss in revenue for businesses.

Customer relationship management (CRM) solutions are in great demand in the digital transformation B2B E-commerce market. B2B CRM solutions help in increasing customer interactions, which in turn results in lesser customer churn. Personalization can be provided through CRM software, and a wider pool of businesses can be managed using customized solutions. Salesforce.com, inc., for instance, provides a B2B customer management solution that helps in transitioning to e-commerce in a matter of weeks through faster cloud-based deployment options. B2B complexities such as reorder management, account hierarchies, custom catalog management, contract pricing management, etc., can be performed easily using salesforce's B2B e-commerce solution.

Small and medium enterprises are expected to show the highest growth during the forecast years in the global digital transformation B2B e-commerce market. Small B2B businesses are moving at adopting B2B e-commerce to reduce operational expenditures arising from brick and mortar stores. Furthermore, these companies can also cater to international businesses with a well-defined e-commerce website, thus driving digital transformation B2B e-commerce market.

Some of the players operating in the digital transformation B2B e-commerce market are Accenture, Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Atos, Cognizant, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, KPMG International Limited amongst others.

