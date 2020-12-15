Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.12.2020
WKN: 877238 ISIN: GB0008220112 Ticker-Symbol: 1KR 
Tradegate
14.12.20
18:43 Uhr
4,114 Euro
+0,149
+3,76 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS
AMCOR PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMCOR PLC CDIS9,4500,00 %
DS SMITH PLC4,114+3,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.