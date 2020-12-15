Technavio estimates the global paper and paperboard container and packaging market to grow by USD 102.51 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by rising demand from e-commerce industry. However, the chances of contamination with recycled paperboard might challenge growth.

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the paper bags and sacks segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the extensive use of paper bags and sacks in food and beverages and construction industries. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market: Geography Landscape

40% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. Factors such as expanding population and increasing urbanization across developing countries are fueling the growth of the paper and paperboard container and packaging market in APAC.

China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for paper and paperboard container and packaging in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market Vendors:

Amcor Plc

Amcor Plc operates its business through segments such as Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company offers products such as BBBLux, Banderole, Charta, Viva, and Expeco.

DS Smith Plc

DS Smith Plc offers corrugated packaging for retail, shelf-ready packaging, consumer packaging, transit and transport packaging, online and e-retail packaging, and industrial packaging.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Georgia-Pacific LLC operates its business through segments such as Consumer Products, GP Building Construction, GP PRO, GP Cellulose, GP Nonwovens, GP Packaging, and Georgia-Pacific Recycling. The company offers a variety of grades of performance linerboards and corrugating medium. It also offers white top linerboard products.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

