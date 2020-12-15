Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.12.2020
Breaking News: NetCents meistert wichtige Hürde in Richtung Krypto-Kreditkarten Launch!
WKN: A0B6WB ISIN: LT0000111650 Ticker-Symbol: XIC 
Klaipedos Nafta: Information about Belorussian oil products transshipment in Klaipeda

AB "Klaipedos Nafta" (hereinafter - the Company) has received the notification from BNK (UK) Limited (hereinafter - the Client), which is an affiliate of the leading exporter of Belarusian oil products - ZAT "Belaruskaja neftenaja kampanija", about temporarily suspended trading of oil products which are transshipped through the Company's oil terminal in Klaipeda. Oil products that were sold before will continue to be transshipped in Klaipeda.

The Client assured that the information about the full renewal of oil products trading will be provided immediately.

If uncertainty about oil products trading continues to exist, potentially, the Company's results for 2021 could be affected negatively. The Company put all efforts to clarify its services need for the Client in 2021 promptly and properly prepare for any operational scenario.

The Company will announce about new important information with separate notice.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 694 80594


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
