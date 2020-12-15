Catastrophic weather events in Texas and California have led to steep increases in insurance premium costs, according to a new analysis by Norton Rose Fulbright.From pv magazine USA Renewable energy projects, especially solar installations, are seeing steep insurance premium cost increases due to industry disruptions caused by extreme weather events, according to research by Norton Rose Fulbright. The market for property and casualty insurance for solar projects has been hardening over the past 18 months, with premiums increasing by as much as 400% over that time frame. Soft markets entail easier ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...