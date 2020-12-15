Technavio estimates the foodservice tea market in US to grow by USD 2.66 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the rising demand for mobile food service. However, the impact of overconsumption of tea might challenge growth.

Foodservice Tea Market in US: Type Landscape

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the iced tea segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the rising demand for flavored iced tea from Gen Z and millennial consumers in the US. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Foodservice Tea Market in US: Distribution Channel Landscape

The full-service restaurants segment led the market with a 35% share in 2019. The growth of the market in the segment is driven by the growth of the food delivery and takeaway market in the US.

Major Three Foodservice Tea Market Vendors in US:

Aroma Espresso Bar

Aroma Espresso Bar operates its business through the Unified segment. Some of the products offered by the company include iced tea and iced chai latte.

Davids Tea Inc.

Davids Tea Inc. operates its business through segments such as Canada and US. The company offers cheery berry punch and Caribbean crush.

Dunkin Brands Group Inc.

Dunkin Brands Group Inc. operates its business through segments such as Dunkin U.S., Baskin-Robbins U.S., Baskin-Robbins International, and U.S. Advertising Funds. Some of the products offered by the company include premium hot tea and iced tea.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

