BearingPoint survey indicates that only 41% of organizations have a CDO office, out of which only 19% have reached a high maturity level.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of data: organizations facilitate better decisions and faster course changes during crisis based on what they learn from data. Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint's new Chief Data Officer (CDO) survey reveals that while leadership roles in data and analytics come with different titles, they all ultimately involve the same responsibility: to drive data management and governance throughout the organization. According to the survey, only 41% of respondents indicate that their organization has a CDO office, out of which only 19% have reached a high maturity level.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005511/en/

BearingPoint: Organizations with data and analytics leaders put more weight on customer experience and drive revenue growth (Graphic: Business Wire)

CDOs are responsible for more than just data management

The survey findings show that most companies see the data and analytics leader function as a pathfinder to increase competitiveness and address data governance challenges, whereas data security concerns seem to be less pressing. In the consumer and production industries, organizations appoint CDOs primarily due to business factors and the need to derive better business insights using data and analytics. These sectors typically operate in highly competitive conditions with low margins, where innovation is paramount to compete by launching new products and improving operational efficiency. Unsurprisingly, for both financial and public services industries, issues with data quality, regulatory compliance, and the subsequent challenges with data management and governance are the main reasons to introduce a CDO office.

Tomas Chroust, Data Analytics and AI Leader in Germany, Switzerland and Austria at BearingPoint, explains: "Chief Data Officers need to shift the focal point further up the data value chain. Data availability, quality, and security are basic requirements; however, data leaders are expected to spend more time on data exploration and creating actionable business insights while playing a crucial role in promoting the data culture across the organization."

Lack of talent is still an issue, but data literacy and cultural challenges are the biggest obstacles to success

Successful data and analytics leaders bridge the gap between technical and business stakeholders by advocating data-citizenship. The survey confirms the general communication challenge between business and technology stakeholders: a lack of data literacy, meaning the ability to derive, understand, communicate and act upon data, is the top challenge CDOs face when increasing the value of data and analytics, said 65% of respondents, alongside cultural resistance to change (56%) and a lack of talent (49%).

While data scientists and engineers play the principal roles in today's teams, data translators (there are fewer) also play a crucial role in using data storytelling to engage and influence stakeholders. The two main challenges, low data literacy and cultural resistance to change, highlight the need for data translators to bridge the digital divide between business and technical stakeholders and expedite the journey to an insights-driven company.

"Data literacy and the lack of a clear strategy are the biggest challenges to thriving digitalization. Successful data and analytics leaders position data as a critical enterprise asset and evangelize how it can contribute to business success. I would advise thinking big but to start small by realizing some true data-driven success stories," advises Vegar Paulsen, Global Leader Data Analytics and AI at BearingPoint

How the CDO can guide a business to success

Organizations with a CDO prioritize differently, putting more weight on customer experience and driving revenue growth. Data and analytics leaders have traditionally focused on delivering services for projects rather than building an enterprise-wide data-driven culture. CDOs and their teams act as impactful change agents driving the data-driven transformation and increasing their company's competitiveness. In most companies, there is significant potential for improving the setup and ramping up the CDO office. CDO offices should be composed of technical experts and change and communication specialists who speak and understand the business lingua.

About the survey

BearingPoint's CDO survey assessed the setup and maturity level of companies' CDO offices in Europe and Africa and included a total of 116 respondents. Run in the summer of 2020, the survey provides insights into the reasons for CDO appointments, their role and responsibilities, CDO office setups and modus operandi, maturity level, and the main challenges encountered. Responses were reviewed from diverse industry segments such as financial services, production industries, public services, and consumer industries.

The survey is available here: https://www.bearingpoint.com/en/our-success/insights/chief-data-officer-survey-2020

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for successful digital transformation and regulatory requirements. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

Twitter: @BearingPoint

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005511/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Alexander Bock

Global Manager Communications

Telephone: +49 89 540338029

E-Mail: alexander.bock@bearingpoint.com