Nano Interactive, the leading advertising technology platform specialising in live intent targeting, today announces the launch of its Consumer Intent Score (CIS). CIS offers brands a privacy-first advertising solution that enables more powerful and effective live ad targeting.

The Consumer Intent Score solution is available from today and all advertisers currently running campaigns with Nano Interactive will be able to benefit from the enhanced targeting. It is the only privacy first solution on the market that combines live intent data with a comprehensive 15-point scoring model, enabling an identity-free, effective means of audience targeting. This scoring model relies on machine learning and natural language processing to read website content, analysing it via deep contextual and entity analysis to make sense of the underlying meaning and sentiment in combination with further live intent data. It then uses the results to optimise targeting.

All of this is delivered in real time, with the end goal to help advertisers better understand their users' intent and target ads effectively for their brand message and audience. CIS generates a unique consumer intent graph for each individual campaign based on the targeting criteria in terms of advertiser keywords, branding and performance goals. This means that each brand can be confident they are reaching the right people with the right message in the moments that matter important factors in their quest for alternate solutions in a post-cookie world.

The scoring components of the Consumer Intent Score are centered on deepening insight, better optimisation and targeting, and include the following:

User journey score: Focusing on where the user came from, what they searched for and how this influences marketing effectiveness.

Brand relevance score: Analysing how relevant the publisher web page is for the specific campaign, based on deep contextual understanding of page entities, semantics, sentiment and brand safety.

Moment Score: Understanding how other live factors influence marketing effectiveness such as device, time and day.

Interaction score: Takes into account historic performance for similar types of advertisers or campaigns. It specifically looks at view time and dwell time both important factors of engagement.

This technology is already being tested with all Nano Interactive clients, who are benefitting from the enhanced targeting capabilities with improved campaign performance both in terms of campaign interaction and branding KPIs.

Scott Somerville, Head of Marketing, E.ON, said: "Nano's Consumer Intent Score is enabling us to optimise our targeting, grow our audience reach and drive engagement without any browser limitations.

"Our recent campaign is seeing us exceed our targets on engagement and viewability. As we move forwards into the post-cookie digital world, we are excited to see how we can continue driving even more effective campaigns through well-targeted ads that don't compromise user privacy and deliver on reach and relevance."

Carl White, Co-Founder and Group CEO of Nano Interactive, said: "The roll out of this new solution is a breakthrough moment for us at Nano Interactive. Leveraging machine learning and natural language processing to directly enhance targeting is a unique strength offered by Nano that we are excited to bring to the market. It comes at a critical time when the industry is facing many changes particularly as we approach the demise of third party cookies and encounter increasing concerns over data and user privacy. Currently, brands are dependent on identity solutions in place of the cookie, but there will always be a big proportion of users that will remain untraceable thanks to growing awareness of issues around personal data privacy.

"With this in mind, now is the time that brands should explore privacy-first options that do not have any limitations in targeting a wide, relevant and engaged audience. Nano's Consumer Intent Score is built to protect user privacy without relying on any cookies or user identifiers. We are excited to support brands to future proof their campaigns and targeting via a means that is respectful to the end user's privacy and drives results."

To learn more about CIS, please contact info@nanointeractive.com to ask any questions or book in a live demo of the technology at work on your brand terms.

About Nano Interactive

www.nanointeractive.com

Nano Interactive Group are European leaders in Live Intent Targeting. Since launch Nano has delivered over 2000 campaigns for blue-chip advertisers across mobile, video and display in a range of advertising verticals and continues to connect brands with premium publishers. Its AI driven intent targeting platform utilises multiple forms of live intent signals combined with on-page contextual analysis to deliver a unique intent score that enhances advertising performance in a 100% privacy friendly way. The ad tech company employs 60 people across the UK, Germany and Serbia. The business is also represented in France and Poland and will open offices in the USA in 2021.

About CIS

Nano Interative's proprietary adverting technology, the Consumer Intent Score (CIS) leverages a 15-point scoring system which measures: Brand relevance score using natural language processing and machine learning, based on aggregating entity analysis, keywords, sentiment analysis, user extension and contextual brand safety; user journey score based on search intelligence both onsite and via search engines and referring URLs; moment score based on type of device, browser type, time, location and weather and an interaction score. Nano continually improves algorithms based on historical campaign performance and sends information to an independent third party to anonymise all data. Theis drives brand interaction time, viewability, dwell time, bounce rate and conversion rate thanks to more powerful and effective live ad targeting.

