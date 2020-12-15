News summary:

Critical applications across multiple industries now require precise synchronization at the edge and access

Smart grids, telecoms, utility networks and more also need protection against GNSS vulnerabilities

New Oscilloquartz solutions address timing demands with 10G ports and smart multi-band GNSS receivers

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched a unique set of edge and access network synchronization devices with enhanced capabilities for next-generation applications such as 5G. The latest Oscilloquartz solutions address key challenges for a wide range of industries by bringing new levels of timing accuracy and resilience to edge networks. The OSA 5412 and 5422 offer precise phase, frequency and time-of-day synchronization and can be used for time-as-a-service applications. For the first time, communication service providers, enterprises, broadcast networks and power utilities can deploy synchronization technology at the edge that features multi-band GNSS receivers for nanosecond accuracy. The OSA 5412 and 5422 utilize in-service sync probing and assurance as well as innovative GNSS assurance capabilities. The products also provide support for eight field-upgradeable 10Gbit/s ports, ensuring the scale and efficiency needed for next-generation smart grids, industrial IoT applications and 5G connectivity.

"Our latest solutions build on the great success we've had with our access synchronization product line. Now operators can harness the power of multi-band GNSS receivers to deliver highly accurate, UTC-traceable timing at the network edge. That enables the availability and precision that will be essential for tomorrow's services," said Nir Laufer, senior director, product line management, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "By extending the feature set of our edge technology, we're empowering CSPs to smoothly transition to the reliability and accuracy required for 5G and, at the same time, enabling our unique innovation to be used across a wide range of verticals. With support for 10Gbit/s and 1Gbit/s interfaces as well as hardware timestamping, our access timing products are the ultimate in future-proof, space-efficient synchronization."

The OSA 5412 is a highly flexible access network synchronization solution that offers compact and cost-effective timing distribution and assurance. The OSA 5422 is engineered for the most extreme conditions. It meets stringent frequency and phase synchronization requirements, delivers the best holdover performance of any edge device on the market, and supports multiple legacy interfaces such BITS and IRIG. Both solutions address new ITU-T specifications, including for class A and B PRTCs, ePRTCs with strict holdover requirements, and the newly improved class C and D boundary clocks. They also feature onboard multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receivers that overcome ionospheric delay variation far more cost-efficiently than rival solutions using high-end rubidium oscillators. The OSA 5412 and 5422 support multiple PTP profiles, NTP and SyncE with the highest number of 1/10GbE ports on the market. What's more, both devices are engineered with optional OLED display and with hot-swappable modules and power supplies to be easily upgraded in the field.

"Access grandmaster clocks need to meet stricter demands for accuracy and reliability than ever before, and many industries have their own specific set of stringent timing requirements. That's why we've evolved our portfolio of edge and access network synchronization solutions for the specific challenges of the 5G era," commented Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "Our OSA 5412 and 5422 answer the most urgent timing needs of mission-critical infrastructure in multiple verticals. They provide nanosecond precision, an abundance of fan-out interface options and operational simplicity thanks to the management and monitoring capabilities of our Ensemble Controller with Sync Director. Operators of broadcast, healthcare, financial networks and more now have a straightforward and affordable path from legacy to next-generation timing."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

About Oscilloquartz

Oscilloquartz is a pioneer in time and frequency synchronization. We design, manufacture and deploy end-to-end synchronization systems that ensure the delivery and assurance of highly precise timing information over next-generation packet and legacy networks. As an ADVA company, we're creating new opportunities for tomorrow's networks. For more information, please visit us at www.oscilloquartz.com.

