Appointment further demonstrates focus on expanding the firm's presence in the Healthcare sector

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the appointment of Giacomo Di Nepi as a Senior Advisor, effective immediately. In his role, Mr. Di Nepi will advise KKR on Healthcare investment opportunities and support existing portfolio companies.

Mr. Di Nepi brings nearly 40 years of global experience in the Healthcare sector. He began his career at McKinsey, followed by 11 years at Novartis where he held a number of executive roles, including CEO of Novartis Italy and Global Head of the Infectious Diseases, Transplantation, and Immunology Business Unit and member of the Global Pharma Executive Committee. He also served as CEO of Takeda Europe. In 2009 he launched the European operations of Intermune near Basel, with the company growing exponentially under his leadership until a USD 8.3bn exit to Roche in 2015. He subsequently became CEO of Polyphor, a Swiss biopharma company, and took the company public in 2020 through the largest biopharma primary IPO in Switzerland in the previous 10 years. He has worked and lived in Italy, the US, the UK, Switzerland and France.

Mr. Di Nepi currently serves on the board of Geneuro, Zambon and NTC. He is an advisor to Handicap International and a strong believer in inclusivity and development.

Mattia Caprioli, Co-Head of EMEA Private Equity and Inaki Cobo, Partner and Head of EMEA Healthcare at KKR, said: "Giacomo has an impressive track record in the Healthcare sector across senior executive and Board roles at some of the largest and most successful pharma and biotech companies globally. Healthcare is a key sector for us and we are pleased that KKR will benefit from the vast expertise and network that Giacomo brings. His experience will be especially useful as we continue to support families, entrepreneurs and management teams in growing and internationalizing their businesses."

"I am very proud and excited to be supporting KKR's Healthcare team as a Senior Advisor. They have an exceptionally strong reputation and network of relationships, with big ambitions to grow the firm's private equity business across the world and in Europe in particular," said Mr. Di Nepi. "I look forward to working with KKR to build on the firm's strong track record of investment and value creation."

KKR has been investing in the Healthcare sector for more than 25 years, having invested over $10 billion of equity in more than 25 Healthcare transactions.

