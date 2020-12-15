Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP announced today that Antonio Bavasso will join the Firm's London office, where he will be a Partner in the Antitrust and Trade Regulation Practice.

Antonio is widely recognized as a leading lawyer in antitrust and regulation, with more than twenty years of experience in some of the most high-profile and precedent-setting merger, behavioural and litigation cases internationally. He advises clients across a broad range of industries, including the technology, media and telecom sectors, in a wide variety of matters before the European Commission, the United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority and other global competition authorities.

"Antonio has extensive experience that is relevant to our clients, having advised on the antitrust aspects of some of the most high-profile transactions in recent years. That experience will further enhance our ability to provide clients operating across Europe with top-tier advice in both tackling complex transactions and in navigating the enforcement landscape," said Bill Dougherty, Chairman of Simpson Thacher's Executive Committee. "We are very pleased to welcome him to the Firm."

Simpson Thacher's Antitrust and Trade Regulation Practice advises companies across every major industry on their global antitrust and competition needs, as well as on regulatory issues impacting their interests and operations around the world. The Firm counsels clients on the full array of antitrust enforcement, litigation and investigation issues-from cartel and other anticompetitive activity to litigation of private antitrust actions-as well as regulatory and compliance matters related to cross-border activities such as trade regulation and economic sanctions.

"Antonio is known throughout the market for his superb judgment and ability to provide clients with insightful and practical advice on high-profile, cross-border transactions, as well as in complex antitrust litigation and enforcement matters. This diversity of experience makes him a natural fit for Simpson Thacher and a wonderful addition to both our global M&A and Antitrust and Trade Regulation Practices, and sets the stage for the further expansion of our European antitrust and competition practice," said David Vann, Head of Antitrust for Europe and Asia at Simpson Thacher.

"Given the sophistication and versatility of his experience, Antonio will deliver tremendous value to our clients and is an excellent addition to our outstanding group of lawyers in London," added Jason Glover, Managing Partner of the Firm's London Office. "Along with our recent promotion of Étienne Renaudeau to Partner, we expect David, Antonio and Étienne to spearhead the future growth of our European antitrust practice."

Antonio joins the Firm from Allen Overy LLP, where he was Co-Head of the Global Antitrust Practice and Co-Head of the Telecoms, Media and Technology Practice. He is both U.K. and Italy-qualified. He received his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Florence and a Ph.D. from University College London, where he is a visiting professor and Co-Founder and Co-Director of the Jevons Institute for Competition Law and Economics. Antonio is also a non-governmental adviser on unilateral practices and merger control for the International Competition Network of competition authorities.

