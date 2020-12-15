The European solar market saw around 11 GW of projects, and pipelines change hands in 2019. The positive trend is expected to last, as investors remain optimistic about the future of the industry. Project acquisition activity is seen as a key indicator of financial health in many sectors, including the PV market. It reflects optimism among investors and points to a particularly high degree of liquidity, writes IHS Markit analyst Martina Assereto.New annual PV installations give an important indication of the size of the pool of operating assets that are available for M&A deals today, and that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...