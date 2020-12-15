TAITRA: 2020 Food Taipei Mega Shows Taiwantrade.com Livestream - Leisure Food Products

TAIPEI / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2020 / The 2020 Food Taipei Mega Shows, a major food event which usually attracts a swarm of visitors from across the world each year, is being held in Taipei on December 17-20. In view of the fact that international buyers are unable to physically attend this exhibition due to the Covid pandemic, Taiwantrade.com, the B2B e-portal operated by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, will be hosting a livestream for its member manufacturers to display their food products at 15:00 (GMT+8) on December 18. This livestream will be welcomed by the proprietors of chain beverage stores, supermarkets and convenience stores, and their purchasing managers; proprietors who are looking for material outsourcers for leisure snacks and bubble tea; and buying agents and professionals who are interested in Taiwan's beverages and snacks.

In order to impress international buyers, the video on the livestream has been elaborately designed to introduce in detail each manufacturer's features and their specialty products. Under the shadow of the pandemic, it is anticipated that online visitors can still find happiness brought by the displayed leisure food products. The well-known manufacturers participating in this livestream are: Chen En Food Product Enterprise, a member of the Taiwan Bubble Tea Alliance, has 30 years' experience of manufacturing food products with exports to 60 countries in the world; Gem Crown Enterprise, an innovative company whose products have been awarded with the WBA and IBC Prizes; and others including Li Cheng Biotechnology, Puly Co., and Sunright Foods Corp. Accompanying with these exhibitors are a variety of food products on the livestream.

Interested international buyers not only are able to have a rapid understanding of the exhibitors and their products through Taiwantrade.com livestream, but also can have immediate access to the "Taiwantrade.com online inquiry form" to make a selection of the products they need, and further place orders. The entire transaction can be completed in a short time.

Taiwantrade.com is Taiwan's largest B2B e-commerce portal, housing more than 70,000 Taiwan suppliers and 660,000 products. With an intimate knowledge of supply chain and manufacturing, Taiwantrade.com may swiftly make appropriate recommendations and do matchmaking services to meet buyer's specific needs. This will save time spending on exchanging emails and have substantial cost reduction. Taiwantrade.com has created a one-stop service for buyers and sellers, and is an important channel for Taiwan's industries to go global.

The manufacturers participating in the livestream are:

Chen En Food Product Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Gem Crown Enterprise Co., Ltd.

https://gce18.en.taiwantrade.com

Li Cheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

https://lcbc.en.taiwantrade.com

Puly Co., Ltd.

https://pulyco.en.taiwantrade.com

Sunright Foods Corp.

https://su.taiwantrade.com

For more information, please visit:

2020ttfoodlivestream.taiwantrade.com

Media Contact

Company:TAITRA

Contact:Catherine Hung

Email: ychung@taitra.org.tw

SOURCE: TAITRA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620942/2020-Food-Taipei-Mega-Shows-Taiwantradecom-Livestream-Leisure-Food-Products