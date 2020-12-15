Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced that Hiroto Suzuki has been appointed as Global Leader for the Automotive Manufacturing Practice. Suzuki will take over from Giancarlo Agresti, who has successfully led the practice for the last nine years, and was the driving force behind its increased global presence and diversification into different sub-industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005050/en/

Arthur D. Little appoints Hiroto Suzuki as new Global Practice Leader for Automotive Manufacturing (Photo: Business Wire)

Based in ADL's Tokyo office, Suzuki was previously responsible for relaunching ADL's South-East Asia (SEA) operation, initiating a 'Japan-Europe desk', and working closely with China, the US and other markets. He has published several books on mobility and management topics, and is known as an opinion leader in the Japanese automotive and manufacturing industry.

Ignacio García Alves, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arthur D. Little, comments: "I would like to express my personal gratitude to Giancarlo for the success he has brought to our Automotive Manufacturing Practice, and congratulate Hiroto on taking up this key role within our company. His expertise in both automotive and mobility issues means that, as these sectors continue to converge, he is well qualified to help ADL establish leadership in this area. Hiroto's experience of collaborating closely with both market leaders and other ADL practice heads will also be a major asset in progressing the company's ambitions for the Automotive Manufacturing Practice."

Hiroto Suzuki, Practice Leader at Arthur D. Little, adds: "I am very pleased to be appointed to this exciting role. The global automotive industry is in the midst of a "once-in-a-century revolution" driven by disruptive mobile technologies, yet the manufacturing sector remains fragmented both industrially and geographically. However, I believe that there are many opportunities for convergence, and I am committed to developing these different domains while continuing to scale our business globally."

After studying precision engineering at the University of Tokyo, Suzuki joined ADL in 2001, with his initial focus being the chemicals, electronics and heavy industries. He subsequently supported clients across a variety of segments, including suppliers, private equity, Japanese trading houses and government. More recently, he has focused on the automotive and mobility sectors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005050/en/

