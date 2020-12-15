Engitix Ltd ('Engitix'), a biotechnology company with a portfolio of programmes in fibrosis and solid tumours and two significant partnerships based on its proprietary human extracellular matrix (ECM) platform, today announced that it is relocating its headquarters and operations to WestWorks, White City Place (WCP).

The move follows announcements of high-profile collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Morphic Therapeutic, to leverage the benefits of Engitix' human ECM-based discovery platform to improve the success rate of drug discovery and development.

This acknowledgement from two major players in the industry underpins the Company's expansion, which starts with it moving to the 8,000 square feet facility of bespoke office and laboratory space in WCP.

Engitix is the latest life sciences company joining the campus, with a number of biotech and global pharma organisations already occupying space in the emerging hub, including GammaDelta Therapeutics, Autolus and Synthace, as well as Novartis.

Stephen Brindle, COO of Engitix said:"Our move and expansion into this new, inspiring hub in White City is a significant milestone for Engitix. Here, we will have the ideal premises to accommodate further growth as we look to double in size in the coming years, driven by progess with both our proprietary programmes and major partnerships. As it emerges as a new centre in the field of life sciences, White City also gives us access to excellent facilities and networking opportunities for industry players."

David Camp, CEO, Stanhope PLC, the developer and owner of WCP, stated: "We are delighted that Engitix have decided to relocate their head office to the growing life sciences cluster at the WestWorks building in White City Place. The addition of Engitix Therapeutics helps further enhance White City Place's status as the number one location of choice for innovative, forward thinking companies in the life sciences and biotech sector.

About Engitix Ltd

Engitix is developing a portfolio of programmes in fibrosis and solid tumours using its pioneering human extracellular matrix (ECM) drug discovery platform. The use of more physiologically relevant human in vitro models is transforming our ability to identify new targets, to develop more advanced treatments and to enable a more accurate prediction of the efficacy of therapeutic candidates.

Engitix was founded in 2016 to commercialise cutting-edge research at the Institute for Liver and Digestive Health, Division of Medicine, University College London (UCL). The company is headquartered in White City Place, London, UK.

For more information, please visit www.engitix.com.

