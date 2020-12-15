SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity, including an updated logo and website. The rebranding reflects the company's constantly expanding use of innovation to advance its technological capabilities, as well as to meet evolving customer and industry requirements.

SmartStream's new logo includes the infinity symbol, selected to demonstrate the continual evolution of the business, in line with the rapid pace of industry change. It also underscores the company's agility, and the flexibility of its solutions.

SmartStream is spearheading advances through its dedicated Innovation Lab and global development centres. The Innovation Lab is dedicated wholly to researching ways in which technologies such as AI and machine learning can be deployed by the company's solutions. This focus ensures that SmartStream's technology continues to lead the way in efficiency, reliability and relevance.

Haytham Kaddoura, CEO, SmartStream, stated, "We are proud of our history. With over four decades of experience behind us, we are a trusted partner to the financial industry, transforming middle and back-office operations globally. Some of the best brains in the business work for us, from brilliant data scientists to experienced industry practitioners. Our wealth of practical knowledge, coupled with a constant focus on innovation, sets us apart from the rest".

He continued, "We made the decision to take a good look at our business from the outside in. We saw the importance of aligning the brand with the energy of the business, the innovations we are developing in partnership with our customers, and the new markets we are currently entering. The refreshed branding marks the beginning of an exciting future".

SmartStream's financial transaction management solutions, which utilise the latest AI and machine learning capabilities, bring automation and improved control to post trade operations. They enable firms to cut costs and risk, boost operational performance, optimise manual touch points, and comply accurately with regulation. SmartStream's technology is used by institutional banks, buy-side firms, neo-banks, payments service providers, corporates and telcos, across the globe.

