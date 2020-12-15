Recognized by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment and IDA Ireland for Contribution to Irish Financial Services Industry

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) this year marks 20 years since it established a presence in Ireland and was today recognized by Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD, and IDA Ireland for its contribution to the Irish financial services industry.

Leading financial services company, Northern Trust is the third largest provider of fund administration and custody services in Ireland (source: Monterey Insight Ireland Fund Report, 24 February 2020) employing more than 1600 people in its offices in Dublin and Limerick.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD said: "Congratulations to all the team at Northern Trust on this really significant milestone. It's great to see your growth and continued commitment to the Irish financial services industry. Northern Trust is a valued employer in Ireland, employing some 1600 people, and contributing substantially to the economy of Dublin and the Mid-West. We look forward to seeing what the next 20 years will bring!"

Northern Trust offers asset servicing and asset management solutions to a diverse client base of fund managers and institutional investors worldwide, including traditional and alternative asset managers, insurance companies and multinational pension funds.

"Our business in Ireland has been a hub of innovation and industry firsts. Today we are embracing the power of digitalization to drive new efficiencies for our clients and their investors including the replacement of manual processes and paper-based communications digital methods with new types of experiences," said Meliosa O'Caoimh, head of Northern Trust in Ireland. "Our clients from all over the world continue to approach us to help them package and distribute investment ideas they feel will bring value to their investors around the world."

Said Clive Bellows, head of Global Fund Services, for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Northern Trust: "Ireland is a global center of fund administration excellence for Northern Trust, from which we support our clients and their investors. Our commitment to Ireland is reflected by partnerships with institutions including the University of Limerick, The American Chamber of Commerce and IDA Ireland and we are thankful for their continued support."

"We are delighted to see the continued growth and commitment of Northern Trust to the Irish financial services industry," said CEO of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan "Since 2000 the company has helped drive the evolution of Irish funds and created employment opportunities for both graduates and experienced experts many of whom have returned to Ireland after working abroad. We congratulate Northern Trust on this anniversary."

In recognition of its 20 year anniversary, and in line with its approach to continue to provide support to local communities, Northern Trust in Ireland has earmarked €20 000 for donations to local charities around its Dublin and Limerick offices, respectively. €10 000 will be provided to the Belvedere Youth Club and €10 000 to Basis Point.

Northern Trust's Global Fund Services business provides services including fund administration, global custody, investment operations outsourcing and revenue enhancement solutions to global investment managers supporting a range of complex investment strategies across the full spectrum of asset classes.

