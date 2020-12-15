Nokia Oyj: Nokia wins Proximus Luxembourg 5G deal to digitize country

Press Release

Nokia wins Proximus Luxembourg 5G deal to digitize country

Secures nationwide 5G RAN deal; supplies AirScale 5G portfolio including Single RAN

Strengthens partnership with Proximus Group following recent 5G win in Belgium

15 December 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Proximus Luxembourg in a seven-year deal to supply 5G coverage nationwide. The project will support Proximus Luxembourg's efforts to deliver on the Luxembourg government's strategy of digitizing the country and driving innovation underpinned by 5G networks. Nokia will replace the incumbent radio vendor in the deal with deployment expected to commence next year.

Nokia will supply its AirScale Single RAN (S-RAN) portfolio for both indoor and outdoor coverage, including 5G RAN, AirScale base stations and Nokia AirScale radio access products. Proximus Luxembourg has also been awarded spectrum in the 700Mhz band for ultra-reliable, low-latency communication and the 3.5Ghz band for dense urban coverage. These solutions will enable Proximus Luxembourg to build on its existing network leadership and deliver connectivity and capacity benefits to consumers at ultra-low latencies, as well as reducing complexity and increasing cost efficiencies. Nokia Software's NetAct network management solution will securely manage Proximus Luxembourg's networks.

Both companies will leverage their keen focus on innovation to accelerate the digitalization of Luxembourg through the development of connectivity, resilient infrastructures and 5G in demand by both consumers and business segments such as financial or manufacturing. The deal consolidates Nokia's existing partnership with Proximus Luxembourg and the Proximus Group, following Nokia's recent appointment by Proximus Belgium for 5G.

Gérard Hoffmann, CEO of Proximus Luxembourg: "Luxembourg is a very dynamic and competitive market that represents many opportunities in the 5G era across a range of verticals. Working together with Nokia we want to encourage consumers and businesses to fully embrace 5G and take advantage of the incredible opportunities it will bring to the country."

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "We are delighted and proud to extend our long-standing partnership with Proximus Luxembourg which demonstrates its continued confidence in Nokia and our technology. Nokia was also recently selected by Proximus Belgium for 5G and this deal continues Nokia's strategic partnership with the Proximus Group. We look forward to supporting its 5G journey."

