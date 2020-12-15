Effnetplattformen AB (publ): Effnet has launched its latest release of Effnet ROHC portfolio and 3GPP defined Ethernet Header Compression, EHC

Luleå, 2020-12-15 -- Effnet AB, a subsidiary of Effnetplattformen AB and the premier provider of header compression software for wireless and fixed networks today announced that it has launched its latest release of the Effnet ROHC portfolio on reaching a significant milestone in its continuous work on performance optimization.

This latest release has been proven on a wide variety of platforms including ARM Cortex-M series suitable for IoT devices, Cortex-A series suitable for smartphone as well as base-station type of products and x86 processors for high user/bandwidth capacity network systems. The Effnet ROHC portfolio scales very well across these platforms and applications due to its optimized memory and CPU requirement. It is a highly portable implementation without any platform (processor or operating system) dependencies which makes it suitable for use in a variety of products using any type of processor and operating system.

Effnet is now offering the 3GPP standards-based Ethernet Header Compression (EHC) together with its Effnet ROHC portfolio. 3GPP has introduced Ethernet Header Compression in its 5G NR Release 16 standards targeted for time sensitive networking (TSN) typically used in industrial applications. With this addition to our header compression portfolio, we are able to serve the needs of our customers in mobile/cellular communications as well as industrial communications using 3GPP technologies.

For more information about the latest release of Effnet ROHC portfolio and our latest product in header compression portfolio, 3GPP standards based Ethernet Header Compression, please contact us at info@effnet.com.





