Overall, the Polish energy regulator has allocated 1.7 GW of renewable energy capacity in a procurement exercise that was open to projects exceeding 1 MW in size. The auction concluded with a lowest price of $0.051/kWh, slightly up from the auction of the same kind held last year.The Polish Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) has announced the prices bid in its solar and wind auction for projects above 1 MW, held in November. The lowest auction price bid was PLN190/MWh ($51.90) and the highest bid came in at PLN249.9, the regulator said. For comparison, the lowest price in the auction of the same kind ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...