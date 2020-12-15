The Jamaican government has tendered a solar project intended at powering a water treatment plant and has also announced it will power, with PV, all irrigation systems operated by the National Irrigation Commission.Jamaica's Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has announced that all irrigation systems operated by the National Irrigation Commission (NIC) will be powered exclusively by PV installations within the next two years. "We recognized that as much as we seek to improve irrigation supply, our ability to provide efficiently and at minimum cost is critical," said minister Floyd Green. "In ...

