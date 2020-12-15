Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, December 15
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
(the "Company")
Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")
The Company has been notified that certain PDMRs and PCAs acquired ordinary shares of one penny each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at a price of 115p per Ordinary Share, as follows:
|Name
|Number of Ordinary Shares acquired
|Victoria Muir
|3,141
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name(s)
|Victoria Muir
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Victoria Muir is a non-executive director of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138004SR19RBRGX6T68
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary Shares
Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price
155 pence
|Volume
3,141
|d)
|Currency
|GBP
|e)
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|14 December 2020
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange - XLON
Contact:
Link Company Matters Limited - Corporate Secretary
07849 630549
Angie Boothroyd (angie.boothroyd@linkgroup.co.uk)
Premier Fund Managers Limited - Investment Manager
01483 306090
Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)
James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)
N+1 Singer - Broker
020 7496 3000
James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)
Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)