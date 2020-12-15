Plans to hire 150 local employees as it expands its engineering capabilities

Appoints Veteran Polish Engineering Leader to Run Local Operations

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that it has opened a new Research and Development Engineering site in Warsaw, Poland. To help accelerate its long-term product strategy, the company is building a team in Warsaw which will drive some of Box's most important product developments, in partnership with its established team headquartered in Redwood City, California. Box is planning to hire 150 employees based in Warsaw over the coming 24 months. In addition to the predominantly engineering focus, Box also intends to hire across multiple functional areas including web development, people operations, and more.

"We're thrilled that we now have an office to call home in central Warsaw, and we have already started local recruitment to find and hire Poland's greatest talent," said Thierry Chassaing, senior vice president of Engineering and TechOps at Box. "Beginning right away, our teams in Warsaw will help execute our product roadmap allowing us to move even faster as we continue to build our cloud content management platform."

"Warsaw is an incredibly exciting location. The city gives us access to world-class, experienced engineers with Poland having one of Europe's largest English-speaking software development talent pools. We can't wait to build our newest team in Poland as we continue to grow our international footprint."

Box also announced that it has appointed seasoned engineering veteran, Rafal Szczepanski, to lead its local operations. Rafal joins Box after more than a decade at SmartRecruiters where he was known for his strong leadership and as a driver of rapid growth. He has a background in Computer Science together with an MBA, and more than 15 years of industry experience.

"It's a joy to come on board as one of Box's first hires in Poland. We have a tremendous opportunity to grow our team through the rich and diverse talent here," said Rafal Szczepanski, Polish Country Leader for Box. "A modern city, Warsaw is the ideal location to recruit Europe's leading engineers, and I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of this exciting phase of Box's growth."

With more than 100,000 customers, Box serves the world's largest organisations making it easy to manage content in the cloud. Its customers include General Electric, AstraZeneca, Morgan Stanley, the Metropolitan Police Service of London, P&G, Schneider Electric, Eurostar, and more. Box has been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms; by Forrester as a leader in the Forrester New Wave: SaaS Cloud Content Platforms; and as a leader in IDC's MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Content Apps.

Since its 2012 European debut in the United Kingdom, Box has established a strong European footprint. Today it employs over 200 staff in Europe, and continues to expand its international presence with more than 2,000 global employees based in the Americas, APAC, and Europe.

Located in the heart of Warsaw, Box has moved into the newly built Cambridge Innovation Centre (CIC) complex: Varso Place. Hiring in Poland is underway with a variety of open roles detailed on Box's career page.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading cloud content management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration, and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading organizations globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL and Morgan Stanley. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com. To learn more about how Box powers nonprofits to fulfill their missions, visit Box.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005061/en/

Contacts:

Titus Thomson

Titus@box.com

+44(0)7598029952